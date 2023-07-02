Newcastle United and Arsenal To Battle It Out for Midfielder

The Magpies’ Aim: Laying Eyes on Jesper Lindstrom

In the thrilling saga of summer transfers, Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on the Danish football sensation, Jesper Lindstrom. This news, as reported by German outlet Bild, suggests a potential duel with Arsenal, who have also shown interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt winger.

Eddie Howe’s Vision: An Era of Exciting Additions

Eddie Howe, at the helm of Newcastle United, seeks to infuse his squad with an additional sprinkle of quality ahead of the forthcoming season. As part of this quest, the club is said to be readying an offer for Lindstrom, the 23-year-old dynamo who showcased sterling form last season at Frankfurt.

Lindstrom’s Influence: Goals, Assists, and Versatility

Across 38 appearances in all competitions, Lindstrom found the net nine times and provided seven assists, underscoring his attacking prowess. His ability to function as an attacking midfielder or a winger on either flank adds a delightful versatility to his already impressive resume.

The Battle for Lindstrom: Premier League Interest

His performance has not gone unnoticed, as several Premier League clubs have their radar locked onto the Danish international. Clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have previously engaged Frankfurt in discussions for Lindstrom’s transfer.

Tottenham are another club showing keen interest in Lindstrom, hinting at a potential move to the Premier League this summer. This sets up an intriguing contest where Newcastle United must outmaneuver the competition to secure Lindstrom’s services.

Newcastle’s ‘Concrete Interest’: Preparing for Lindstrom

Newcastle’s concrete interest in Lindstrom has led them to the verge of preparing an offer, a sentiment shared by the Italian giants, AC Milan. RB Leipzig had previously made an unsuccessful bid of €25m (approx. £21.5m) for Lindstrom, suggesting that Newcastle will have to up the ante to clinch the deal.

With Lindstrom’s contract at Frankfurt secured until 2026, the German side does not face an immediate need to part ways with their prized asset. This may necessitate a bid from the Magpies in the region of €40m (£34.4m) to lead the race for Lindstrom’s signature, an investment that Bild believes “shouldn’t be a problem.”

Champions League Aspiration: Lindstrom’s Own Words

Lindstrom has been vocal about his aspirations, expressing his desire to play in the Champions League. He was quoted saying,

“I want to play where it’s fun and I think it’s fun to play in the Champions League and the big tournaments.”

Given these aspirations, it will be worth watching whether Newcastle presents an opening bid for Lindstrom in the upcoming weeks. It is a certainty, however, that they must act swiftly in this competitive landscape of Premier League clubs seeking the Danish star’s signature.