Report: Man Utd’s First Bid Rejected for Danish Ace

Atalanta Declines Manchester United’s Opening Bid for Rasmus Hojlund

In the high-stakes game of football transfers, it’s a narrative all too common: Manchester United, one of the world’s most illustrious clubs, have had their initial offer of €35m (£30m) for the coveted Rasmus Hojlund, rebuffed by Atalanta, as reported by Football365. However, despite this initial setback, optimism still lingers at Old Trafford, as the Italian club’s asking price for Hojlund appears to have seen a notable dip.

Erik ten Hag’s Striker Hunt: A Summer Challenge

With a purse string of just £120m for this summer, Erik ten Hag, the master tactician at the helm of Manchester United, finds himself in a tricky situation. The Dutchman is eager to bring a top-notch striker to the club, an ambition that might seem a touch unattainable considering their budgetary restrictions.

Already, £55m of the war chest has been allotted for Mason Mount’s acquisition, while another portion may soon be expended for Inter’s Andre Onana, unless cheaper goalkeeper alternatives surface.

Rasmus Hojlund: A Difficult Proposition?

Linked with illustrious names like Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani, and Harry Kane, United seem to have a preference for high-profile strikers that their budget may not permit. Rasmus Hojlund, too, seemed to fall into this expensive bracket. In a revelation last month by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta was expecting a staggering minimum of €60m for the Danish international.

Romano shared on Twitter:

“I’m told that Manchester United have now had direct contact with Atalanta over the potential signing of Hojlund. They believe personal terms will not be a problem, the feeling is very positive as Hojlund wants the move to Old Trafford.”

New Developments: Hope for United?

The report from Italy outlining United’s €35m (£30m) opening bid may have initially suggested a substantial discrepancy with Atalanta’s expected price. However, the intriguing piece of news lies in the Italian club’s revised valuation for Hojlund. It appears that Atalanta are now willing to accept a significantly lower figure of €45m (£38.6m) for their prized striker.

Signed only last summer from Sturm Graz, Hojlund has a contract with Atalanta running another four years. Whether the Danish striker will swap the Serie A for the Premier League in the near future is a story waiting to unfold, and one that’s sure to keep the football world in anticipation.