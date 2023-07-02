Top Dog: Arsenal’s Summer Signing Becomes Top Earner At Club

Kai Havertz: Arsenal’s New Crown Jewel and Top Earner

In the tumultuous sea of summer transfers, Arsenal has secured a catch of stellar magnitude. Kai Havertz, the German international, has been lured from Chelsea to the Emirates, a move that didn’t come cheaply for the Gunners. The alluring prospect of Havertz in an Arsenal shirt isn’t merely exciting for fans, it also sees the talented midfielder becoming the highest earner in the North London club’s squad as reported by The Mirror.

The £65m Switch: Havertz’s Journey from Chelsea to Arsenal

June witnessed the high-profile transition of Havertz from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in a deal amounting to £65m. Adorning the number 29 shirt – the same he wore when etching his name in Chelsea’s history by scoring the decisive goal in the 2021 Champions League final – the German playmaker has charted a new course in his career.

Arsenal’s previous top earner, Thomas Partey, commanded impressive wages, though not quite as hefty as former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Havertz’s five-year contract now stands unmatched in terms of remuneration among the current Arsenal ranks.

Havertz’s Arsenal Earnings: An Inside Look

It is reported that the former Bayer Leverkusen ace will be amassing approximately £17m per annum, which translates to around £331,000 each week. For context, Ghanaian midfielder Partey, who was previously the highest earner, had signed a deal worth about £198,000 weekly when he switched from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020.

Declan Rice: Another High-Profile Arrival at the Emirates?

As the buzz around Havertz’s signing continues, anticipation builds for the imminent arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham. The Hammers’ captain can expect a substantial pay rise when he steps onto the lush Emirates turf. A hint of the monetary aspect of his move was shared by West Ham’s owner, David Sullivan, who stated Rice had declined a £200,000 weekly offer to extend his tenure at the London Stadium.

Rice’s signing could set a new record for Arsenal in terms of transfer fee, potentially reaching a staggering £105m with add-ons. This eclipses the club’s current record of £72m, testament to Arsenal’s readiness to compete fiercely for top talent, having pipped Manchester City to secure the English midfielder.

Havertz’s Enthusiasm for Arsenal’s Winning Mentality

Upon the completion of his move, Havertz shared his excitement about his new chapter with Arsenal.

“It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things. The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that.”

Arteta’s Faith in Havertz’s Versatility and Intelligence

Despite a challenging final season at Chelsea, where Havertz scored only nine goals contributing to the Blues’ lacklustre 12th-place finish, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta expressed unwavering faith in the German’s abilities.