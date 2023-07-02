Spurs’ Solomon Deal Faces FIFA Scrutiny

Manor Solomon Spurs Bound: Transfer Awaits FIFA Approval

As reported by 90min.com, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement on personal terms with Manor Solomon, Israel’s vibrant winger. However, FIFA’s inspection forms the final barrier to a zero-cost transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon’s Journey from Donetsk to London

Solomon, a 23-year-old, had been on loan at Fulham in the preceding season. The contract that bounds him to his Ukrainian team is set to lapse in December of this year. Fulham had the option to make Solomon’s services permanent, but it seems the winds are blowing the Israeli international towards North London.

From our understanding, Spurs have been successful in hashing out the terms with Solomon. Shakhtar Donetsk, however, appear to be less than thrilled, advocating against the sanctioning of this transfer.

FIFA Regulations and Shakhtar’s Reservations

According to FIFA’s Annex 7 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, individuals tied to Ukrainian clubs can suspend their contracts, paving the way for them to sign elsewhere. In Solomon’s case, the prospect of a cost-free move to Spurs is on the horizon. But the move has triggered a reaction from Shakhtar’s chief executive, Sergei Palkin, who is willing to pursue legal action against any clubs showing interest in their player.

Palkin voiced his dissatisfaction to ESPN, stating, “Finally, where he will go, I don’t know. In any case, if you go to Tottenham, we will deal with Tottenham in court in this case. Everything comes to a simple situation: it sounds like unjust enrichment.”

He further added, “Can you imagine, we pay big money for this player and finally Tottenham receives him for free? It is not fair in respect of our club. We will definitely go to court and we will fight for ourselves.”

Shakhtar’s Warning to Other Clubs

Palkin issued a stern warning to clubs that might consider signing their players without paying the appropriate transfer fee. He emphasised that Shakhtar would file claims for unjust enrichment against such entities, outlining his stance: “We believe these clubs who enrich themselves at Shakhtar’s expense will be obliged to pay restitutions. Those clubs should understand what they do when they decide to sign our players.”

Solomon’s Performance and Return from Injury

Solomon’s start to the 2022/23 season was marred by a long-term knee injury, sidelining him from any competitive appearances for Fulham until January. However, his return saw a striking performance in which he netted goals in five consecutive games from February to March against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Wolves, Leeds, and Brentford. Beyond the confines of club football, Solomon has represented Israel 35 times, scoring seven goals.

This Spurs and Solomon saga presents an intriguing glimpse into the intricacies of football transfers and the potential legal battles surrounding them. As the Premier League beckons for Manor Solomon, Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk await FIFA’s decision in this entangled transfer affair.