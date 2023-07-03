Premier League Manager Shuns Saudi Offer

Silva’s Loyalty to Fulham Shines Through

Saudi Millions Declined

Fulham’s gaffer Marco Silva recently showcased his unwavering commitment to the Cottagers as he gallantly turned down an astronomical contract offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. His decision to remain at Craven Cottage defies the enticing allure of a whopping £17m-a-year pay packet that was on the table for two years.

A Repeated Courtship

Al-Hilal, a heavyweight in the Saudi Pro League, made a series of proposals to Silva, with the final offer being the one to make jaws drop. However, Silva’s heart remained firmly in West London. “As I revealed last week he turned down their initial offer but – undeterred – the Saudi side tabled two more with a deadline of deciding by the weekend,” reports iNews.

The Future Beckons at Craven Cottage

Silva, whose current deal includes a £6m release clause and is set to expire in 2024, is believed to be ready to commit his future to Fulham. A long-term contract offer is waiting in the wings. Insight suggests Silva believes Fulham is primed to carve out a steady presence in the Premier League, with ample potential to climb the ranks next season. Last term, Silva guided the Cottagers to a respectable 10th-place finish after winning promotion from the Championship.

Saudi Football’s Makeover

Saudi Arabia’s football scene is undergoing a radical transformation. Al-Hilal is among four Saudi clubs acquired by Newcastle United’s majority owners, the Public Investment Fund, as part of the nation’s football overhaul. This spending frenzy has not gone unnoticed, with prominent figures such as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher raising eyebrows at the influx of signings. “Big money is being spent on players and coaches this summer,” according to Neville, who further urged for a temporary ban on Saudi transfers to maintain the integrity of the game.

Al-Hilal’s New Reign

Al-Hilal’s quest for a Premier League manager concluded with the appointment of former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus. Notably, the club has also signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly. Neves is set to earn nearly £300,000 per week. Jesus is no stranger to Saudi Arabia, as he previously managed Al-Hilal during the 2018-19 season.

For Silva and Fulham, the journey continues to unfold at Craven Cottage, as both parties look forward to building on their recent successes.