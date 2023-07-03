Newcastle United Target City and Chelsea Talent

Newcastle United’s Summer Transfer Tango: Deals, Dilemmas, and Decisions

Newcastle United have entered the transfer market, keen on bolstering their squad. With targets from Manchester City and Chelsea in sight, the club seems committed, yet cautious reveal The Telegraph.

Eyes on Manchester City and Chelsea’s Talent

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City, and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher have sparked interest in Tyneside. Newcastle are watching Phillips’ situation closely as the summer progresses. “Phillips has been adamant that he wants to fight for his place under Pep Guardiola, but things could change when he returns for pre-season training if he is told his game time will once again be limited.”

As for Gallagher, Newcastle have made enquiries in two consecutive transfer windows, but it’s reported that Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino might give the England international another opportunity to shine at Stamford Bridge.

Stalemate Over Tino Livramento

Negotiations for Southampton’s Tino Livramento seem to have hit a roadblock. “Telegraph Sport revealed last week that Newcastle had made a bid for the full back but have been unable to reach a compromise over the size of the fee, even though the player is very keen to make the move.”

Southampton demand over £30 million for the England Under-21 star, whereas Newcastle find the asking price excessive. This has led to Newcastle’s bid, believed to be around £21 million, being left on the table. Without significant progress, the Magpies may look elsewhere.

Squad Reinforcements and Budget Woes

Well-informed sources have claimed that Newcastle’s transfer budget has been significantly impacted by the acquisition of Italian Sandro Tonali, who has cost them £52 million. The signing will be confirmed this week.

St. James’ Park insiders highlight that asking prices this summer are “astronomically high” and there’s not much left in the coffers. The club is vigilant for bargains across Europe, focusing on loan deals with options or obligations to buy next season.

A right-sided centre-back is of utmost priority. However, the original summer plan also involved the addition of a left-back and two midfield players.

Necessary Squad Trimming

Newcastle need to balance the books and free up wage space. Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, and Javier Manquillo are reportedly available. A sizeable bid, in the vicinity of £40 million for Allan Saint-Maximin, could tempt the club to sell. However, Eddie Howe is inclined to retain him. A lot depends on Saint-Maximin’s mindset. If he’s committed to Tyneside for another season, any sale will be off the cards.

A Summer of Calculated Moves

While Newcastle is proactively engaging in transfers, financial prudence is crucial. The Telegraph reports that the club is meticulously assessing options while being wary of the budget constraints. They remain hopeful to make the necessary additions to ensure a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Newcastle fans will be eagerly watching the developments at St. James’ Park as the transfer window heats up. Will the Magpies strike gold or be left ruing missed opportunities? Only time will tell.