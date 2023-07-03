Brentford Shatter Record with Defender Deal

A New Star in Brentford’s Sky

Brentford have just pulled off a dazzling coup, landing the Irish international centre-back Nathan Collins for an astonishing £23m – smashing their previous record transfer fee. This staggering sum eclipses the £21m splashed on 21-year-old German sensation Kevin Schade, catapulting Collins to the top as Brentford’s priciest acquisition as per Sky Sports.

All Eyes on Collins

Nathan Collins, a 22-year-old prodigy with 14 caps for the Republic of Ireland, is set to undergo a medical with the Bees in the upcoming days. His signing marks the fruition of Brentford’s strategic focus on bolstering their defence following an impressive ninth-place Premier League finish last season.

“Centre-back has been a priority position for Brentford this summer as they look to build on their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season,” confirms Sky Sports News.

Wolves Hold The Fort

Meanwhile, Wolves, who had secured Collins’ services from Burnley last summer for a cool £20m, are keeping their defensive ranks intact. They recently rejected a hefty £30.5m offer from Napoli for another gem, Max Kilman. Wolves seem to have their sights set even higher.

Nathan Collins’ imminent arrival at Brentford as the new star of the West London club’s defensive lineup.