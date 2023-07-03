Wolves Reject Napoli’s Hefty Bid for Star Defender

Wolves Stand Firm Over Max Kilman Amid Napoli Interest

A Daring Bid for Kilman

Napoli, the reigning champions in Italy, launched a bold €35 million (£30m) bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ prodigious talent Max Kilman. However, the Wolves bared their fangs and turned down the audacious approach, demonstrating their resolve to hold on to their star left-sided centre-back reveal The Athletic.

Kilman is being eyed by Napoli as a prime candidate to fill the boots of Kim Min-jae, who is being tipped for a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich.

Wolves’ Price Tag and Kilman’s Allegiance

The Molineux outfit has set their sights high, valuing Kilman at nothing less than €40 million. The 26-year-old is securely tied to the club until 2026, with an option to extend for an additional year. As the adage goes, “home is where the heart is” – and Kilman’s heart seems to be at Molineux. The stalwart defender is open to the idea of extending his tenure with Wolves, thereby alleviating any immediate pressure to entertain offers from abroad.

Kilman’s Meteoric Rise

An inspirational tale, Kilman was snaffled up from Maidenhead United for a modest £40,000 in 2018 to initially feature for the Wolves’ Under-23s. His commitment and prowess have seen him don the first-team jersey 107 times since.

Wolves’ Ongoing Transfer Activity

Wolves have been active in the transfer market. The Athletic also reported that central defender Nathan Collins might be bidding adieu to the Wolves family, as a £22 million agreement with Brentford is on the table. In addition, the club has bid farewell to midfielder Ruben Neves, who has set sail for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Furthermore, Conor Coady has departed for Leicester City after a season-long loan stint at Everton.

In conclusion, the Wolves are not easily swayed when it comes to their prized asset, Max Kilman. Napoli will have to dig deep if they wish to prise him from the jaws of the Molineux giants.