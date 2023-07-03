Moyes Scouts Leeds Ace for Midfield Revamp

West Ham Sets Eyes on Dazzling Leeds United Gem Tyler Adams

Irons Hungry for Talent

West Ham, famed for nurturing gems like Frank Lampard and Michael Carrick, has set their sights on a tantalising new prospect – Tyler Adams reveal Yorkshire Evening Post. The East London club, under the shrewd guidance of David Moyes, has been brimming with ambition, as whispers of a prospective pursuit for Leeds United’s stars resonate through the football realm.

Moyes’ Midfield Conundrum

In the aftermath of a bitter relegation struggle, a plethora of Leeds United’s talents, including the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville, have become coveted assets. The one who’s caught West Ham’s hawk-eye is none other than the charismatic American, Tyler Adams.

This interest comes after West Ham assessed Juventus ace Denis Zakaria and Southampton’s maestro James Ward-Prowse as potential options to bolster their midfield.

Funding The Dream

With Declan Rice’s imminent departure to Arsenal for a sumptuous £105 million, Moyes seems primed to have a treasure chest at his disposal. The Daily Mail suggests that Tyler Adams figures prominently in Moyes’ thoughts as a prime candidate to fill the Rice-shaped hole in West Ham’s midfield.

Competition Looms

It’s not just the Hammers vying for the American dynamo. The likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all said to be in the fray.

Former US captain, Alexei Lalas, voiced his admiration for Adams, stating on the State of the Nation podcast: “I don’t want to see Tyler Adams play in the Championship. And I think of the trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, Tyler is the most valuable and did himself the best in terms of the way he is viewed. So, I would love to see this (move to Villa). I’ll put Tyler Adams up against anybody.”

West Ham’s Options Wide Open

West Ham’s net spreads wider, as they are also reported to have approached Bristol City’s star Alex Scott and are contemplating a swoop for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez after his proposed move to Borussia Dortmund collapsed.

In this thrilling transfer window, West Ham United is certainly a club on the prowl, with Tyler Adams among the shiniest of pearls they seek to add to their collection.