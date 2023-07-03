Everton Plan Daring Trade for Rovers Defender

Blue Strategy in Transfers for Defence Reinforcement

In an audacious move, Everton Football Club is plotting an enticing swap deal to snatch Blackburn Rovers’ defender Scott Wharton. This reveal comes from Football Insider, as the Merseyside blues endeavour to solidify their defensive ranks by adding the robust Championship centre-back, aged 25, to their artillery.

The Swap Puzzle

“What’s on offer?” you might ask. Well, the rumour mill suggests that Everton is willing to dangle either Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay as bait to reel in Wharton. Notably, Simms has had Ipswich Town’s £4 million bid rebuffed, but the Mersey magnates remain open to a bargain if the price is right.

Manager’s Affection

Manager Sean Dyche has been very vocal about his admiration for Wharton, stating that he’s keen on securing the defender who recently penned a new contract which ties him down till summer 2027. “Manager Sean Dyche is a firm admirer of Wharton,” who exhibits fantastic potential and agility in his gameplay.

A Glance at the Cards on the Table

The two Everton aces on offer come with distinct qualities. Maupay, 26, who has a contract until 2025 at Goodison Park, has been unable to make waves since his arrival from Brighton last summer. He’s netted a meagre once in 29 appearances.

Simms, the younger of the two at 22, made his journey from Manchester City’s youth to Merseyside in 2017 but has mostly been loaned out.

Wharton’s Brilliance in Numbers

The Blackburn ace made 28 first-team appearances last season and proved his worth by netting a goal as well.