Returning Hero Roy Hodgson Sets Sights High for Crystal Palace

The Hodgson Effect: The Veteran’s Vision for Crystal Palace

The Return of a Familiar Face

After a few seasons away from the helm of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson has returned to the fold and secured an extension to his contract for the 2023-24 season. BBC Sport reports that the 75-year-old replaced Patrick Vieira in March and has since breathed new life into the Selhurst Park club.

The veteran manager’s triumphant return saw Palace escape the threat of relegation. Remarkably, Hodgson orchestrated the collection of 18 points in just 10 games, pushing the club to a respectable 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

Hodgson’s Aspirations for Palace

Not one to rest on his laurels, Hodgson has set his sights higher for the upcoming season. The former England boss stated his ambitions:

“We have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Backing Hodgson’s optimism is his belief in the talent within the Crystal Palace ranks. “I know what a fantastic squad we have here,” Hodgson revealed. “It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.”

A Well-Travelled Journeyman

Hodgson’s managerial career is as rich as it is diverse. With over 45 years of experience, he has guided teams in all corners of the football world. His impressive CV includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool, and West Brom. On an international level, Hodgson has led the national sides of Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Finland.

His history with Crystal Palace is also worth noting. Hodgson led the club for four years from 2017 but opted to take a break from football in 2021. A brief sojourn at Watford in early 2022 ended in disappointment, with relegation pushing him to depart five months into his tenure.

The Beloved Club and Its Ambitious Manager

His return to Crystal Palace, the club he supported as a boy, has been nothing short of inspiring. As he prepares for the new season, Hodgson’s experience and ambition are set to invigorate Crystal Palace’s quest for a top-half finish in the Premier League.