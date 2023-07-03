Sandro Tonali: A Star Midfielder’s Journey to Newcastle United

Tonali Takes Tyneside: The Italian Star’s Move to Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali: A Profile of Newcastle’s Newest Addition

Newcastle United have added a significant piece to their midfield puzzle, securing the signing of AC Milan and Italy midfielder, Sandro Tonali. As reported by BBC Sport, the 23-year-old joins the Magpies on a five-year deal, and with his signing, the Tyneside club has made its intentions clear for the upcoming season.

With Tonali’s reported £55 million transfer fee, he has become the most expensive Italian footballer of all time, a testament to his incredible talent and potential.

The Achievements of an Exceptional Talent

Tonali’s footballing resume is already laden with impressive feats. He was instrumental in AC Milan’s 2021-22 Serie A triumph and played a vital role in their journey to last season’s Champions League semi-finals. Internationally, Tonali represented his nation in the Under-21 European Championships.

Upon his move to the Toon, Tonali shared his anticipation:

“I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James’ Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Eddie Howe’s Vision and the Italian Maestro

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United’s head coach, expressed his excitement for the acquisition of Tonali, his first signing for the upcoming season. The young Italian is expected to be a key figure as the club prepares for the rigours of Champions League football.

Speaking about Tonali, Howe declared:

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.”

Tonali’s Journey to Tyneside

The Italian maestro started his professional career at Brescia, earning his stripes in Serie B at the tender age of 17. His contribution was key in Brescia’s promotion to Serie A in the 2018-19 season. The following season saw the club relegated, but not before Tonali had earned his Italy debut against Liechtenstein in October 2019.

Tonali’s talents earned him a move to AC Milan in the summer of 2020, initially on loan before making the switch permanent the next year. Scoring five goals in 36 Serie A appearances, he played an instrumental role in Milan’s 2022 Italian title triumph.

The 2022-23 season saw Tonali notch up two goals in 34 Serie A games, while also featuring 12 times in the Champions League before AC Milan’s campaign ended at the hands of their city rivals, Inter, in the semi-finals.

As Tonali embarks on this new chapter in his career at St. James’ Park, both the club and its supporters are looking forward to the possibilities this exceptional talent brings.