Leicester’s Bold Move for Manchester City’s Coveted Youngster

Leicester City Eyeing Manchester City Starlet Callum Doyle

According to reliable reports from The Athletic, Leicester City have set their sights on Manchester City’s talented defender, Callum Doyle.

From Academy to Championship: Doyle’s Journey

A product of the esteemed Manchester City academy, 19-year-old Doyle is currently being appraised between £7m and £10m. Noteworthy for his excellent loan spells in the English Football League (EFL), the young defender has been a crucial part of several teams’ success.

During the 2021-22 season, Doyle shone as he secured Championship promotion with Sunderland via the League One play-offs. The subsequent season saw him as a key figure for Coventry City, helping them reach the Championship play-off final in the 2022-23 campaign.

His versatility and talent are further demonstrated by his impressive record of making 46 appearances in all competitions for Coventry last season. Whilst he has represented England at youth level, a senior appearance for Manchester City remains elusive.

Leicester’s Rebuilding Phase: Doyle as a Key Player?

Currently gearing up for their first season back in the Championship since the 2013-14 campaign, Leicester City see Doyle as a valuable addition to their ranks following their Premier League relegation last season. The Foxes are not sitting idle in this transfer window, having already welcomed Conor Coady and Harry Winks to the club in preparation for the new campaign.

The appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club’s new manager in June, taking over from interim boss Dean Smith, signifies Leicester’s commitment to rebuilding a strong squad. In this context, Manchester City’s Doyle seems to fit the bill perfectly.