Everton’s £34m Power-play to Outgun Premier League Rivals

Everton Line Up Hefty Bid for Almeria Striker El Bilal Toure

Everton on the Offensive with a £34m Bid

Everton appear to be gearing up their offensive line by setting sights on Almeria’s frontman El Bilal Toure. The Merseysiders have reportedly launched a colossal £34 million offer to secure the services of the La Liga sensation, as confirmed by Sacha Tavolieri via Twitter. This show of financial force, seemingly putting Premier League rivals Wolves, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest on the back foot, signals a stark upturn in Everton’s financial capability.

Breaking the Bank for Striking Power

Everton’s financial woes previously frustrated their pursuit of a new centre-forward, with key targets like Danny Ings and Beto escaping their grasp. However, the tide appears to be turning. The proposed hefty sum for Toure hints at a more substantial war chest for Sean Dyche than what his predecessor Frank Lampard had at his disposal.

Tavolieri’s revelation suggests that if successful, the Ivory Coast-born Mali international could be enjoying a generous five-year contract at Goodison Park, with an estimated weekly wage of £70,000. This potential reinforcement would take the heat off Everton’s lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose injury concerns have left the Toffees craving reliable backup.

Financial Leverage for Everton

The newfound financial strength for Everton comes courtesy of recent sales. The Toffees managed to amass considerable funds through the transfers of Anthony Gordon and Moise Kean. Gordon’s move to Newcastle United in late January added a tidy £45 million to Everton’s coffers, while Kean’s definitive return to Juventus in May further padded the budget with an additional £25 million.

With a boosted budget, Everton now look poised to invest in bringing the pacey Toure to English soil.

Toure: A Potential Game-Changer

Toure has carved out a reputation as one of La Liga’s fastest forwards since he joined Almeria from French club Reims in 2022. His contribution of seven goals last season was instrumental in keeping Almeria afloat, including a pivotal equaliser against Atletico Madrid and a winning goal against Spanish champions Barcelona.

Toure’s speed and commanding presence on the field could breathe new life into the Everton frontline. More importantly, he seems an ideal fit for Dyche’s system, offering far more potential impact than the underperforming Neal Maupay.