Gerrard’s Saudi U-turn: Al Ettifaq Appoint LFC Legend

Gerrard Embraces Al Ettifaq: A New Chapter in the Saudi Pro League

Steven Gerrard Heads To Saudi Pro League

In a surprising turn of events, ex-Liverpool skipper and football legend, Steven Gerrard, has made the leap into the Saudi Pro League. After leaving his role at Aston Villa last October, Gerrard has assumed the mantle as the head coach of Al Ettifaq, marking his first managerial engagement since leaving the UK.

Despite initial hesitation, with Gerrard turning down Al Ettifaq’s initial offer during talks in Saudi last month, negotiations sparked again last week, culminating in the official announcement of his appointment from BBC Sport on Monday. His previous managerial stint saw him leading Rangers to the Scottish title in the 2020-21 season.

Where legends are found ❤️💚 We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach ✍️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/hgeHl1Djnu — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023

The Transformation of Saudi Pro League

News of Gerrard’s appointment comes hot on the heels of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of sport’s announcement on June 5, stating that the nation’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) would take the reins of four teams in the Saudi Pro League. The 80% PIF-owned Newcastle United also falls within this restructuring, with the fund expected to control 75% of Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

However, Al Ettifaq, stationed in the bustling city of Dammam, remain an exception to this major shift. These developments form part of the ambitious ‘Vision 2030’ project outlined by the Saudi government.

A Global Attraction: Saudi Pro League’s Star-Studded Attractions

In a bid to boost the global profile of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr has recently welcomed none other than Cristiano Ronaldo into their fold. Meanwhile, Al Hilal made waves with an audacious €400-million-per-year contract proposal to Lionel Messi, although he eventually preferred the appeal of Inter Miami.

Adding to the line-up of international football giants, Al Ittihad recently announced Karim Benzema’s move to their side under the stewardship of former Premier League manager, Nuno Espirito Santo. The Saudi Pro League champions are certainly turning heads in the football world.