Man City Close to Sealing Record Defender Deal

Manchester City Close In On Josko Gvardiol Record Deal

In what’s emerging as a potentially record-breaking deal, Josko Gvardiol, RB Leipzig’s standout centre-back, is seemingly angling for a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City. This revelation has been reported by respected German publication Leipziger Volkszeitung, directly quoting RB Leipzig sports director, Max Eberl.

Eberl on Gvardiol’s Ambitions: A Direct Appeal

Eberl was forthright in his statements, sharing that 21-year-old Croatian defender Gvardiol and his team have explicitly communicated their desire for a move to Manchester City.

“Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City,” Eberl said, revealing that negotiations are currently underway.

The Financial Implications: A Record-Breaking Transfer?

If successful, this transfer could result in Gvardiol becoming the most expensive defender in football history, with industry insiders estimating a price tag upwards of £86 million. Eberl remained elusive when asked about these figures, stating:

“We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

Gvardiol’s prowess on the field is well-documented; he played a crucial role in Croatia’s journey to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. In addition, his contributions were instrumental in RB Leipzig’s third-place finish in the Bundesliga and subsequent victory in the German Cup last season.

RB Leipzig: A Summer of High-Profile Departures

Gvardiol’s possible exit follows the recent departures of other high-profile Leipzig players: Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Konrad Laimer. Eberl voiced his understanding of the fans’ disappointment and concern, affirming:

“No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.”

Despite these setbacks, Eberl assures fans of Leipzig’s resilience. “We have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team.” The football world, no doubt, will be watching to see how these dynamics unfold.