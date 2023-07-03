Man Utd’s Summer Transfer Puzzle: Can Ten Hag Crack It?

The Transfer Tightrope: Ten Hag’s Tricky Summer at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag, the tactician at the helm of Manchester United, must navigate through a transfer maze this summer. The dual challenge of moulding a team ready for the impending season while grappling with the uncertainties hanging over the club promises to be a delicate dance. Let’s delve into the intricacies of Manchester United’s transfer jigsaw under the microscope of Ten Hag.

A Solitary Vision Amid the Unsettled Summer

At the closing stages of a press conference that followed Manchester United’s FA Cup final loss on June 3, Ten Hag was quizzed on his summer plans. Would he have two blueprints: one for a post-takeover scenario and one for the existing status quo? The Dutchman’s answer was unambiguous, focused only on refining the club’s performance and team.

Yet, this seems to be the lone beacon of clarity in what has morphed into a labyrinthine summer for United. The remodelled squad, widely perceived as ill-equipped for the challenges ahead, has seen minimal alterations.

Transfers – A Slow Summer

Three bids later, Mason Mount is finally on the brink of signing with United. Zidane Iqbal, with his sparse first-team experience, has been transferred to Utrecht in the Netherlands. Exits have been confirmed for Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, whose contracts have lapsed. Despite these, many issues remain unresolved, including the ownership conundrum, David de Gea’s contract, and the absence of a fresh number nine.

As Ten Hag returns to Carrington for the commencement of pre-season training, familiar issues and faces will greet him. The lack of significant activity, especially compared to rival clubs, signals a tough few weeks for the Dutch gaffer.

Ownership Quagmire

Despite the persisting visual protests by the 1958 group, the club’s ownership dilemma continues. A mere 30 fans assembled at Old Trafford on 27 June, advocating an end to the Glazer family’s reign.

Though the protest was unimpressive in numbers, it underscored the discontent festering among United’s faithful. The appraisal of “strategic alternatives” for United, now dragging on for 231 days, has stirred debates and drawn unwelcome publicity.

The uncertainty surrounding the club’s leadership has cast a shadow over the club’s long-term strategy and direction. Despite the commendable efforts by those at Old Trafford, the ripples of this instability might inadvertently provide a competitive edge to rivals.

Striker Hunt

One of the significant tasks in Ten Hag’s summer job list is to secure a centre-forward. Harry Kane, the desired choice, appears unaffordable for United given Tottenham’s steep asking price. As a result, Ten Hag is considering younger prospects.

Players like Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are in United’s sights. Using Marcus Rashford centrally is an option, though the English forward isn’t keen on it. Anthony Martial, whose contract runs for another year, could also be a possibility.

The Goalkeeper Conundrum

Even if De Gea stays at United, Ten Hag needs to prepare for the future. Andre Onana’s outstanding performance for Inter Milan in the Champions League final showcased the expectations from a contemporary goalkeeper. It’s doubtful whether De Gea can consistently match these standards.

The potential contender for De Gea’s position could be Dean Henderson, who believes he can meet Ten Hag’s requirements. But it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag shares the same faith in Henderson.

Selling Smart – The Achilles Heel?

Manchester United’s transfer strategies have often been criticised. The spotlight is now on football director John Murtough, who needs to orchestrate smart sales to augment Ten Hag’s transfer budget.

With 12 senior players’ futures hanging in the balance, the club’s transfer acumen will be tested. Some like Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga, and Donny van de Beek could be shown the door. Others like Fred, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, and Hannibal Mejbri might reassess their options.

For star players like Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial, the decision is delicate. Balancing a potential loss on their transfer fees, their contracts, and the need for their replacements makes the situation complex. The financial burden could make exits impractical.

However, Murtough must make enough space for Ten Hag to recruit his desired players. After the erratic performances under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United can ill-afford to repeat past errors, especially in the face of heightened competition. This summer, Ten Hag will need all his nous to guide Manchester United to a brighter future.