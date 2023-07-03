Price Tag War: Man Utd and Atalanta Still at Loggerheads

Manchester United in Ongoing Talks for Rasmus Hojlund

90min are reporting that Manchester United are persistently pursuing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The Red Devils appear to be refining their transfer approach for the summer, aiming to secure the talented striker.

Rasmus Hojlund Latest

Man United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has pinpointed the need for a potent centre forward as an imperative task on his to-do list. Initially setting sights on Spurs’ Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, United were deterred by the steep price tags. Consequently, they shifted their focus to the promising Rasmus Hojlund, who has been under their scrutiny for some time.

Hojlund, only 20 years old, embarked on his Atalanta journey last August, transitioning from the Austrian side Sturm Graz. The young talent has demonstrated immense potential in his debut Serie A season, netting nine goals and earning a senior international cap for Denmark. His goal tally for Denmark stands at five in six appearances, adding more shine to his already sparkling profile.

Man Utd’s Double Striker Strategy Met With Financial Hurdles

In an ideal world, the Red Devils would love to bolster their front line with a seasoned striker and a young, vibrant prospect like Hojlund, offering a long-term solution to their striking issues. However, budgetary constraints are posing significant challenges, exacerbated by an unsettled ownership situation with the Glazer family.

The future of Mason Greenwood is another enigma the club needs to resolve. Amid these uncertainties, the imminent signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m plus £5m in add-ons signals that United are still able to make significant transfer moves.

The Stumbling Block: Transfer Fee Negotiations

Atalanta’s price tag for Hojlund, reported to be around €75m-€80m (£64m-£69m), appears to be the primary obstacle. Although United discarded previous demands of €100m as unrealistic, they are unwilling to succumb to excessive financial demands. The Manchester club is prepared to stretch only as far as €60m (£51.5m), a figure that Hojlund’s camp finds reasonable and fair.

Hojlund himself seems eager to join the Red Devils, openly confessing earlier this year: “I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Man Utd fan. So, personally, [playing for them] would be one of the biggest things for me.” The path to Old Trafford, however, is not unobstructed, with Juventus and Napoli also showing interest in the young striker.

More Moves on United’s Transfer Chessboard

As the Mason Mount deal nears completion, United also have their goalkeeping predicament to address. With David de Gea’s contract expiring last Friday and his future at United still in the balance, alternatives like Inter’s Andre Onana and Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow have been speculated.

It remains to be seen whether United will land Hojlund, but the ongoing negotiations indicate a resolve to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.