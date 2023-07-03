Medical Done: £60m Midfield Maestro Set for Old Trafford

Mount on the Brink of Red Devil Revolution

A £60m Dance in the Making

In a narrative that’s kept the tabloids agog for weeks, it now appears that Mason Mount, the Chelsea prodigy, has all but swapped the royal blue for the resplendent red of Manchester United. This pulsating piece of information is a courtesy of sources at 90min.

United’s Attractive Proposition

Man United, led by the stoic Ten Hag, have agreed to an impressive deal worth a hefty £55m initial payment, further sweetened by a potential £5m more in performance-related add-ons. The Red Devils are banking on this move to bolster their midfield as they continue their quest for a stable top-flight finish.

Mount, who’s been synonymous with Chelsea since his academy days, has shunned extension offers from Stamford Bridge, his current deal set to lapse next year. The English International seems to have succumbed to the allure of Old Trafford and is now one health assessment away from inking a five-year deal, potentially extendable by another year.

Anticipating a Red Debut

All being well, the 24-year-old talent will be donning the United jersey for the coming season, potentially creating an intriguing midfield trinity with Casemiro and the masterful Bruno Fernandes. This mix of creativity, guile, and technical prowess could provide the much-needed dynamism in the heart of United’s team.

Mount’s versatility will be another arrow in Ten Hag’s quiver, offering depth on the left flank of the United attack, though the heart of the midfield is likely where his work rate and technical acumen will shine brightest.

Strengthening United’s Ranks Further

This move isn’t the end of the shopping spree, though. United are poised to add new faces to their team, with a goalkeeper reportedly in their crosshairs as De Gea’s contract saga rages on. Up front, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund could soon join, talks continuing amidst suggestions of a £50m bid from United, despite the Dane’s market value exceeding £60m.

Chelsea’s Summer Sell-Off

Back at the Bridge, Mount’s exit marks another departure in Chelsea’s summer exodus. With this sale, the club’s revenue from player sales could reach a staggering £200m, and the blues are hopeful of more before the transfer window shuts.