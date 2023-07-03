Everton’s Tussle with Middle East Clubs for Leeds Attacker

Everton FC have long been on the trail of Rodrigo, the Leeds attacker. Their pursuit, however, faces a substantial roadblock as Football Transfers report that clubs from the Middle East have entered the race for the Spaniard.

Rodrigo, the seasoned professional, appears set for an exit from Elland Road following Leeds’ unfortunate demotion to the Championship. Everton are eager to secure a two-year deal with the striker but faces stiff competition from Middle Eastern suitors. With his contract set to expire in 2024, Leeds are under pressure to cash in on Rodrigo this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer. The financial allure from Saudi Arabian clubs, who are well-positioned to table an enticing contract, adds a further twist to the transfer tale.

The Broader Picture at Goodison Park

Despite Everton’s interest in Rodrigo, the club are confronted with its own challenges. Before the Toffees can bring in major recruits, there is an urgent need to solve ownership issues that have been hindering such moves. The current fiscal predicament restricts Everton’s ability to make any significant signings.

The broader picture at Goodison Park is further complicated by the futures of several other players. Ellis Simms is reportedly leaving this window, likely to make a move to lower divisions.

Other Player Movements

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto has piqued the interest of various Premier League and European clubs. Word is that the Italian winger’s representatives have made contact with Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s future remains uncertain too, following his return from a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. Although the Dutch club wishes for a reunion at Philips Stadion, they seem reluctant to match Everton’s asking price.

Additionally, Football Transfers also suggest that Lewis Warrington might be headed out of Goodison Park, with Plymouth Argyle expressing an interest in the midfielder.

Leeds’ Post-Relegation Repercussions

The relegation aftermath has Leeds dealing with more than just Rodrigo’s impending departure. As disclosed earlier, Burnley manager Sean Dyche maintains an interest in Leeds’ Jack Harrison.

The upcoming transfer window will, no doubt, usher in significant changes for both Leeds and Everton. As the clubs strive to negotiate their challenges, the Rodrigo transfer saga is one to watch closely.