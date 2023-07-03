Burnley Eye £19m Deal for England U21 Star

Making the Move from Man City to Burnley

In the bustling world of football, Manchester City’s promising goalkeeper James Trafford is set to tread new ground. Burnley are in advanced discussions to secure a deal with Man City. According to a report by the Daily Mail the deal begins at a hefty £15m and could potentially inflate by another £4m.

Trafford’s Impressive Stint with England Under 21s

Burnley’s interest in the Man City goalkeeper isn’t without reason. An instrumental player in England Under 21s’ commendable journey to the European Championship semi-finals, Trafford’s performances has attracted attention from multiple clubs. Indeed, his accomplishment of four consecutive clean sheets during the championship held in Georgia makes him a tantalising prospect.

Burnley’s Possible Future with Trafford

Burnley, a club that has been home to former Man City goalkeeper Aro Muric, recognises the value of a Manchester City training ground alumnus. With Trafford in their sights, the club are potentially setting itself up for a strong season in the Premier League.

While the details are being finalised, it is understood that a 20% sell-on clause could be inserted into the agreement between the two clubs. This intelligent move would provide Burnley with financial assurance should Trafford be sold on in the future.

Burnley Edges Ahead in the Race for Trafford

Despite having been observed closely by Leicester City during his time in Georgia, Trafford’s future seems to lean towards Burnley. Spearheading this move is Vincent Kompany, the experienced ex-Man City defender, who is meticulously planning for Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

Trafford: Ready for the Premier Stage

Having spent the previous season on loan at League One’s Bolton Wanderers, helping the club to reach the playoffs, Trafford feels prepared to step onto the bigger stage. As reported, the goalkeeper’s confidence is palpable; he believes himself ready to perform on the grandest of platforms – the Premier League.

There is an increasing buzz around this potential £19m deal that could reshape Burnley’s defence. The possibility of James Trafford’s move from Man City to Burnley is a story worth keeping an eye on.