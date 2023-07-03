Mohammed Kudus in Brighton’s Crosshairs Amidst Midfield Shake-Up

A Shift in Brighton’s Midfield Landscape

As the Gulls gear up for their European debut, an unexpected challenge takes shape in the form of a transatlantic tug-of-war for the mercurial talents of Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus. According to Andy Naylor in The Athletic, the Ghanaian football star has caught the eye of Brighton’s tactical mastermind, Roberto De Zerbi, as he ponders over reshaping his midfield artillery.

Kudus: The New Jewel in Brighton’s Crown?

The Amex Stadium’s romance with Kudus is in its initial stages, the 22-year-old not yet close to swapping the Johan Cruyff Arena for the Sussex coast. A player with a contract binding him to Ajax until 2025, he recently dismissed a year’s extension and seems to yearn for new pastures.

The Premier League giants – Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle – have all expressed interest in Kudus, yet have added strength to their ranks with impressive new midfielders, presenting Brighton with a glimmer of hope.

Ajax’s Staggering Price Tag for Kudus

Brighton, however, have to tackle Ajax’s steep asking price of around £40 million for the attacking midfielder – a figure £10 million higher than the club’s record fee paid to Watford for Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.

Kudus: An Exemplary Track Record

Kudus’ value is justified by his impressive performance for Ajax last season, as he netted 18 goals and supplied seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, his contribution of two goals in Ghana’s 3-2 triumph against South Korea at the Qatar World Cup was nothing short of exceptional.

A Shakeup in Brighton’s Midfield Matrix

In the midst of these developments, Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, another rising star, has piqued Brighton’s interest, though no formal enquiries have been made. Meanwhile, Brighton bids adieu to the 2022 World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, who’s headed to Liverpool, leaving De Zerbi with a formidable task to reconfigure his midfield.

The recent addition of Mahmoud Dahoud, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, adds another layer to Brighton’s complex midfield equation.

The spotlight is also on Jakub Moder and Steven Alzate, who are expected to return for pre-season fitness tests following their international duties. Their future at Brighton, however, remains under De Zerbi’s scrutiny.

Brighton: A Club on the Rise

Brighton’s commendable sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season has earned them a spot in the Europa League group stages. Now, the club stands on the brink of a transformative period, with players like Kudus potentially heralding a new era for the Seagulls.