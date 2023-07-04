Al-Nassr’s Daring Move to Outmuscle Man Utd in Transfer Race

Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian football giant, have made an audacious move in the transfer market by submitting a lucrative offer to Andre Onana, the coveted Inter Milan shot-stopper. The Cameroonian international, currently high on Manchester United’s target list, could soon find himself at the heart of a transfer tug of war, as reported by CBSSports.

Al-Nassr Eyes Onana as Ospina’s Replacement

Aiming to fill the void left by the injured David Ospina, Al-Nassr have identified Onana as their ideal candidate. However, enticing the Inter keeper away from the firm grip of Manchester United may prove challenging, further igniting the urgency for the Red Devils to speed up negotiations with the Serie A club.

Onana’s Impressive Track Record

The former Ajax goalkeeper, who worked under Erik ten Hag and has since thrived at Inter, produced stellar performances last season. This included an impressive tally of eight clean sheets in just 13 Champions League matches, making him a hot prospect in the transfer market. According to Opta’s post-shot expected goals model, Onana’s 7.6 prevented goals is the highest since the tracking began in the Champions League.

Potential Blows to Man Utd’s Plans

Manchester United’s rivals, Al-Nassr, could jeopardise the club’s transfer strategy by securing Onana’s signature. If they miss out on their top choice keeper, the Riyadh-based team might consider David de Gea, who recently left Old Trafford, as a potential option. Having already welcomed Marcelo Brozovic to their squad, Al-Nassr are also looking to add Seko Fofana, bolstering their ranks, which already boasts the United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter’s Response to Onana’s Transfer Speculation

Despite the intense speculation surrounding Onana’s future, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta revealed that the dialogue between his club and Manchester United regarding a potential move for the goalkeeper is ongoing. However, he stressed that a formal proposal is yet to materialise.

“Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days,” Marotta stated on Saturday. “Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation.”

The financially strained situation at Old Trafford, due to an ongoing takeover process, may impact United’s bargaining power.

As the transfer drama unfolds, it’s Al-Nassr’s aim to outdo Manchester United in this race, potentially securing one of last season’s best goalkeepers. Whether Onana will swap his Inter jersey for either Al-Nassr’s or Man Utd’s remains a riveting question for the fans.