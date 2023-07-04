Wolves Contemplate Max Kilman Sale

Kilman Could Exit Despite Wolves Refusing Initial Napoli Bid

According to reports from 90Min, Wolverhampton Wanderers, affectionately known as Wolves, are contemplating the sale of their stalwart defender Max Kilman in the summer window. This comes despite a previous rejection of a hefty €35m (£30m) offer from Serie A champions, Napoli.

Napoli’s potential loss of their starting centre-back Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich has intensified their search for a replacement. Emerging as a suitable target is Kilman, who has been a vital part of Wolves’ defensive line-up since his breakthrough in 2021.

Wolves Unfazed by Napoli’s Rebuffed Bid

According to the same report Napoli’s initial €35m bid was declined by Wolves. This does not, however, indicate that the Premier League team is against the idea of letting go of Kilman, the unpolished gem they discovered in non-league football back in 2018.

Even the English centre-back himself has expressed no resistance to the idea of moving on from Molineux. Considering the successful precedent set by fellow English centre-backs Chris Smalling and Fikayo Tomori in Italy, Kilman’s move could indeed prove lucrative. An improved €40m (£34m) offer might just be the key to unlocking this potential transfer.

Wolves Juggling Financial Fair Play Concerns

As the summer sales continue, Wolves have already seen their Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves depart to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia for a whopping £45m. This notable exit comes amidst the backdrop of the club’s ongoing struggle with Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues.

The club’s manager, Julen Lopetegui, has openly expressed concerns about these ‘problems’, which he claims were unbeknownst to him initially. Lopetegui has iterated the importance of investment to compete in the Premier League, and the need to balance this against the FFP rules.

Previous Financial Performance and Prospects for Wolves

For the 2021/22 season, Wolves reported losses exceeding £40m, a concerning figure considering Premier League rules forbid losses over £105m in a three-year timeframe. With a £21m profit in 2020/21 but substantial losses over £36m for 2019/20, Wolves have some serious financial considerations to ponder. While the 2022/23 figures are not yet disclosed, the club must ensure careful spending to prevent breaching the financial limit.

In light of the club’s financial constraints, the potential sale of Max Kilman to Napoli could offer the Wolves a needed lifeline, while also providing the defender with a potentially promising move to the Italian champions.