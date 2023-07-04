Newcastle United Set Sights on Portuguese Defender

Football Insider have reported that Newcastle United are honing in on Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, a rising star in the world of football, as a possible addition to their ranks this summer.

This speculation comes hot on the heels of Newcastle’s commendable fourth-place finish in the 2022-23 season, sparking eagerness among the team’s management to further augment their roster. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s revered boss, has expressed interest in reinforcing his squad ahead of the much-anticipated Champions League season looming on the horizon.

Inacio: The Perfect Match for Newcastle’s Ambition

Inacio’s reputation precedes him; the 21-year-old centre-back is lauded as one of the most promising talents on the global football stage, making him a prime candidate for the Premier League. An insider privy to Newcastle’s tactics told Football Insider that Inacio is the exact “fit” that the club is seeking.

Newcastle have§ a clear preference for younger players under 24 who bear “massive potential,” as is evident in their prospective move for Inacio. Known for his versatility, Inacio proves himself an asset to any team. He can seamlessly transition from one side to another in a two-man defensive partnership and even assume the role of a full-back when necessary.

A Seasoned Player with a Promising Future

Despite his youth, Inacio’s track record is impressive. Last season, the Portugal international made an astounding 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists. With 122 career appearances already under his belt, Inacio’s potential for growth is palpable.

Inacio reaffirmed his commitment to Sporting last year, signing a fresh four-year contract set to keep the left-footer in Portugal until June 2026.

Newcastle’s Current Defensive Options

Newcastle’s defensive line currently features Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, and Jamaal Lascelles. However, the potential addition of Inacio could present new possibilities for the team, adding depth and flexibility to the squad.

Newcastle’s Recent Acquisitions

Newcastle have proven their willingness to splash the cash this summer, with the club already securing the signing of AC Milan and Italy star Sandro Tonali. The midfielder reportedly cost Newcastle a hefty £55 million and has committed to a five-year deal with the club.

Moreover, the club has added 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh to their ranks, who, after being signed, was immediately loaned to Eredivisie winners Feyenoord.

Newcastle United’s determination to build on their recent success is evident in their active pursuit of young, high-potential talents like Inacio. With the upcoming season on the horizon, the Tynesiders are keen to further strengthen their squad.