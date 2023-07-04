Arsenal’s Next Target Amid a Summer Spending Spree

Romeo Lavia and Arsenal: The Dance Begins

As the transfer window drama accelerates, Arsenal, on a prodigious summer spending spree, have set their sights on the promising Belgian talent, Romeo Lavia.

Southampton Starlet Draws Interest

Southampton’s holding midfielder, 19-year-old Romeo Lavia, has been turning heads across Premier League giants. Notably, the Gunners are said to be ready to swoop for Lavia once the marquee signing of West Ham United’s Declan Rice reaches completion. A testament to Lavia’s emerging prowess is the cadre of Premier League powerhouses showing interest: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all registered their admiration.

The Price Tag and Potential Bidders

The Saints rate their Belgian prodigy at a cool £50 million. A valuation that hasn’t deterred Arsenal from contemplating an audacious move. Having brought Lavia into their fold from Manchester City just a year ago for a comparatively modest £12 million, Southampton could be looking at a substantial return on investment.

Manchester City, despite having sold Lavia, continue to harbour an interest in his progress. A sell-on clause was cleverly inserted in Lavia’s contract during his move to Southampton, potentially giving City a 20% slice of the transfer fee if Lavia departs this summer.

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his reluctance to let Lavia go but recognised the young talent’s need for game time. “We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him,” Guardiola confessed:

“We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”

Arsenal’s Summer of Transformation

With the final details of Declan Rice’s £105 million move still under negotiation, Arsenal’s transfer strategy displays clear intent and ambition. City, having backed off from the race to sign Rice, cleared the path for Arsenal to set the stage for a £100 million deal, inclusive of an extra £5 million in performance-related bonuses. West Ham stipulate the £100 million payment within the first two years, and the Gunners seem comfortable with the proposition.

If Arsenal do bring Lavia onboard in addition to Rice, their summer outlay could spiral past the £250 million mark. After welcoming Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £70 million, Arsenal have continued dialogue for Jurrien Timber, the Dutch defender from Ajax, with an estimated £40 million transfer fee.

To balance their financial books, the Gunners anticipate recouping part of their investment via player sales. Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Folarin Balogun could potentially fetch substantial fees. Bayer Leverkusen has shown interest in Xhaka, while Balogun has reportedly caught the attention of Italian giants Inter and AC Milan. Thomas Partey might even find himself en route to Saudi Arabia.

Romeo Lavia and Arsenal: The Future Awaits

Arsenal’s interest in Romeo Lavia serves to underline their determination to restructure their squad with a blend of proven talent and potential future stars. The reported interest from The Times adds credence to this compelling narrative, leaving fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating the closing stages of this year’s transfer window.