From Anfield to Al-Ettifaq? Gerrard To Entice Liverpool’s Captain?

Jordan Henderson: The Potential Jewel in Al-Ettifaq’s Crown?

As the global footballing saga continues, the buzz around Liverpool FC’s stalwart, Jordan Henderson, is growing louder. Yet, the whispers aren’t emanating from the usual European powerhouses. Instead, the interest comes from an unexpected corner of the globe – the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard’s New Challenge Beckons in Saudi Arabia

At the helm of Al-Ettifaq’s new chapter sits Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend and a former comrade-in-arms of Henderson. It’s a move that has raised eyebrows, not least for Gerrard’s previous hesitation towards the Middle East club’s offer. Yet, Gerrard has now inked a two-year contract, and reports suggest he’s keen on bringing familiar faces with him. According to The Daily Mail, top on that list is his former Liverpool teammate, Jordan Henderson.

Henderson: An Anfield Mainstay Weighs His Options

The 33-year-old Liverpool captain, with a twelve-year legacy at Anfield, still has two years left on his contract. Despite his ageing years, Henderson remains a linchpin for the Reds, and the thought of a departure may seem farfetched. However, the lure of the burgeoning Saudi league, and potentially the chance to reunite with Gerrard, could offer an intriguing proposition.

More than Just Henderson

Gerrard’s ambition doesn’t seem to stop with Henderson. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea’s 34-year-old striker, is also reported to be on Gerrard’s radar. Aubameyang’s journey to the Bridge via Arsenal and Barcelona has been far from smooth, marked by a disheartening last season where he netted just three times in 21 appearances.

The Saudi Pro League Attracts Top Talent

The Saudi league has seen an influx of Chelsea players recently, with names like N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy already making the journey east. This surge has sparked speculation about other potential arrivals, including Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

However, it’s unlikely that Bayern Munich’s Mane and Coutinho, currently contracted with Aston Villa, will join Al-Ettifaq’s ranks this summer. Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is another potential target, with preliminary talks already held to lure the Spanish centre-forward to the Middle East.

A Possible Future for Jordan Henderson in Saudi Arabia?

The prospect of Henderson swapping the red of Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq’s colours is yet uncertain. What remains clear, however, is Gerrard’s ambitious vision for his new club. Whether he can convince Henderson to embark on this fresh adventure will undoubtedly be one of the summer’s most intriguing narratives.