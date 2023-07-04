Jota’s Farewell to Celtic: Journey from Glasgow to Al-Ittihad

Jota Bids Farewell to Celtic: A New Chapter in Saudi Arabia

In the fervour of football transfers, Celtic have bid adieu to their Portuguese winger Jota. The 24-year-old player has packed his bags for Saudi Arabia, leaving behind a legacy in Glasgow and joining the ranks of Al-Ittihad.

Jota’s Celtic Journey: An Era of Goals and Assists

Jota’s Celtic chapter began in 2021 when he initially joined on loan from Benfica. His skills soon won over the Celtic faithful, and they signed him on a five-year deal last summer. The Portuguese winger did not disappoint. With an astonishing record of 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games over his two-year stint, Jota left an indelible mark on the Scottish club.

The past few days had been rife with rumours linking Jota to Al-Ittihad. Now, BBC Sport confirms that the rumours have indeed translated into reality.

Celtic’s Changing Landscape: Incoming and Outgoing Transfers

The void left by Jota’s departure isn’t going unnoticed at Celtic. The club recently signed 21-year-old winger Marco Tilio from Melbourne City. Since returning to the reins of Celtic, replacing Postecoglou as manager, Brendan Rodgers has been proactive. He’s brought in midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga, adding more depth to Celtic’s squad.

Reminiscing Jota’s Glory Days at Celtic

During his time at Celtic, Jota was instrumental in the club’s success. He scored Celtic’s last goal in the 3-1 Scottish Cup final triumph over Inverness, thereby ensuring the club completed a fifth domestic treble in seven years.

Being a vital cog in Ange Postecoglou’s team, Jota’s role was paramount in Celtic picking up all but one of the six Scottish trophies on offer during Postecoglou’s tenure. He had a notable average of a goal or an assist every 111 minutes.

New Horizons for Jota at Al-Ittihad

As Jota leaves Celtic behind, he joins Al-Ittihad for the next phase of his career. He becomes part of an impressive roster, joining the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. While Celtic’s loss is Al-Ittihad’s gain, Jota’s fans across the globe will be keen to see how the Portuguese player adapts and thrives in his new football home.