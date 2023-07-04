Manchester City Star Offered ‘Mind-Boggling’ Offer To Leave

Bernardo Silva’s Man City Future Uncertain Amid Staggering Middle Eastern Offer

Manchester City, one of the most robust football powerhouses globally, find themselves in a conundrum over retaining their midfield maestro Bernardo Silva. According to Football Insider, the 28-year-old Portuguese international is the recipient of a jaw-dropping offer from Saudi Arabia, leading to growing concerns at City about keeping him in the fold.

Silva and the ‘Mind-Boggling’ Offer from Saudi Arabia

A well-placed source has described the Saudi Arabian proposal as ‘mind-boggling.’ It’s a lucrative offer that might prove challenging for Silva to resist, especially given his current reported £150,000-a-week wage at the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, even Manchester City, famed for their deep pockets and financial prowess, find themselves unable to match the staggering offer from the Middle East. This situation adds a sense of intrigue to the summer transfer window, as the Sky Blues may struggle to maintain their grip on Silva.

Man City ‘Fear the Worst’

The Man City ranks are understandably concerned. As reported, the club ‘fears the worst.’ The prospect of losing Silva to a new challenge elsewhere seems increasingly probable.

Silva, capped 82 times by Portugal, was a formidable presence in City’s lineup last term, clocking 55 appearances across all competitions. His contribution of seven goals and eight assists underlines his integral role in the team.

Despite his contract running until June 2025, speculation about his future continues to circulate. Previous transfer windows saw his name linked with top European clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva’s Legacy at the Etihad Stadium

Silva has had an illustrious career since joining the Citizens in 2017. His trophy cabinet boasts five league titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup, and a Champions League title. Losing such a decorated player would undoubtedly leave a void at the Etihad Stadium.

The Changing Landscape of Saudi Pro League

Saudi clubs have significantly bolstered their squads in the past year, with the officials keen to elevate the Pro League’s profile. High-profile free transfers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante have added star power to the league. Simultaneously, substantial fees have been spent to acquire talents like Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.

If Silva decides to quit, Man City could face a dearth in their attacking midfield, posing another challenge for the club to address in the forthcoming transfer window.