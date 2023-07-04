Liverpool Eye Further Midfield Signings to Amplify Squad Strength

Liverpool FC Eye Another Midfield Maestro to Bolster Squad

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC, in an attempt to solidify their position in the highly competitive English Premier League, are exploring possibilities of adding another powerhouse in the midfield line-up, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool’s Summer Shopping Spree

Liverpool FC have already been proactive in the summer transfer window, securing the services of midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. A centre-back is still on the shopping list, with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio reportedly making the cut.

Midfield Priority for The Reds

However, adding another central midfielder to their ranks is a matter of high priority for the recruitment staff at Anfield. As part of this strategy, Liverpool FC have been in active discussions with Southampton over the acquisition of Romeo Lavia, a 19-year-old midfield sensation.

The Negotiations for Lavia

The Reds are understood to be preparing a bid for the talented youngster. A figure around £40 million has been proposed by Liverpool, but it is believed Southampton is holding out for an amount closer to the £50 million mark. The ongoing negotiations highlight the importance Klopp’s side places on reinforcing their midfield structure.

Potential Midfield Additions

Beyond Lavia, Liverpool FC have cast its net wider to identify other potential recruits. The club’s radar features France Under-21 duo Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, two promising young talents that can add depth to the midfield, although Kone is now unlikely due to the injury he picked up whilst playing for the French U21 national side.

Departures and Loan Moves at Anfield

The strategic move to strengthen the midfield arises from a series of player departures at the end of contracts. Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all bid farewell to Anfield this summer.

Further, 20-year-old Fabio Carvalho has been sent on a season-long loan to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, further accentuating the need for midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool FC: The Europa League Challenge

The intensified focus on augmenting the squad strength comes on the heels of Liverpool FC securing a spot in the Europa League for the 2022-23 campaign. The Reds finished only fifth in the previous term, and the management is keen to regain their top-tier status.