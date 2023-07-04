Atletico and Man Utd: The Transfer Tussle for World Cup Star

The Transfer Tussle for Sofyan Amrabat

As the transfer window unfolds, a name cropping up in the leading European clubs’ circles is none other than Sofyan Amrabat. A key midfielder for Fiorentina and a Morocco international, he has found himself on the radar of Manchester United and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, as reported by 90min.

Amrabat’s Meteoric Rise to Fame

The 26-year-old’s illustrious career has seen him go from strength to strength. His stellar performance in Morocco’s run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup established him as a global football phenomenon. His subsequent exploits with Fiorentina, which saw them reach the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League, only affirmed his reputation as a dominant midfielder. Despite falling short in both competitions, Amrabat’s performances remain etched in the minds of football enthusiasts.

A Potential Departure from La Viola

Rumours surrounding Amrabat’s move away from La Viola have been rife, even before his recent commendable performances. This transfer window is expected to see him part ways with Fiorentina.

The Atletico Madrid and Manchester United Tug of War

Atletico Madrid appear confident about welcoming Amrabat to their squad, albeit without having agreed upon a transfer fee with Fiorentina. On the other side, the Red Devils have been given the opportunity to contest Atletico’s pursuit of Amrabat. The Moroccan international is believed to be available for a relatively modest sum of £30m. The decision lies in the hands of Manchester United’s decision-makers, and it remains to be seen whether they will prioritise another midfield addition, especially with the impending confirmation of Mason Mount’s move from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

Liverpool Keeping Tabs

Liverpool showed interest in securing Amrabat’s signature back in January, and they continue to keep tabs on his situation. However, their recent inactivity in pursuing Amrabat may be due to their successful acquisition of two attacking midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, this summer.

Previous Interest from Barcelona and Tottenham

In a fascinating turn of events, Barcelona made a loan offer for Amrabat midway through the 2022/23 season, which was declined by Fiorentina. Tottenham also came close to signing him in January 2022 before ultimately deciding on Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

Fiorentina’s Stance on Amrabat

Fiorentina’s CEO, Joe Barone, confirmed earlier this week that they are willing to consider offers for Amrabat, albeit without having received any at present.