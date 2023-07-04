Celtic Superstar Snubs Spurs for 4 More Years in Scotland

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic’s Japanese Star Striker Commits Future to the Club

Undeniably the toast of Scotland last season, Japan’s ace striker Kyogo Furuhashi has officially committed his future to Celtic with a fresh four-year contract. A player who’s struck a chord with the fans at Celtic Park, Furuhashi expressed sheer excitement about the prospect of defending the club’s trio of domestic titles.

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic’s Golden Boy

Since his arrival at the Hoops from Vissel Kobe in 2021, the 28-year-old has notched up an impressive 54 goals in a mere 83 appearances. A feat that’s inevitably generated whispers linking the dynamic forward with a potential reunion with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, currently at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Kyogo, intent on building his legacy at “this incredible club”, dismissed such rumours. He told the Celtic’s website of his anticipation to collaborate with Brendan Rodgers, the club’s prodigal son and returned leader.

“He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here,” said an enthusiastic Furuhashi.

Four more years for @Kyogo_Furuhashi! 🙆‍♂️ 🟢 83 appearances

⚽ 54 goals Happy with the news, Celts? 😃💚#KYOGO2027🍀🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/k71zF0sqsf — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 4, 2023

The Highs and Lows of Celtic’s Transfer Season

Rodgers and Celtic fans were handed this delightful news a day after parting ways with another key player, Portuguese winger Jota, who moved to Al-Ittihad for an undisclosed fee. With Kyogo’s previous deal set to conclude in 2025, the news of an extension comes as a significant morale boost.

The Japanese star, who bagged Scotland’s player of the year title from both his peers and the press last season, called the campaign “unbelievable”. He expressed immense pride in clinching his first treble and playing a crucial role in securing a world record eighth treble for Celtic. He paid tribute to Celtic’s “amazing” supporters and reiterated his goal-scoring ambition to help the club to further success.

Brendan Rodgers Welcomes Furuhashi’s Decision

Rodgers was effusive in his praise of Kyogo, hailing the contract extension as “brilliant news for the club”. The Northern Irish manager, who returned to Celtic after a stint with Leicester City in 2019, lauded Furuhashi’s exceptional qualities.

“He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent,” Rodgers acknowledged.

Celtic’s Pre-season Tour Update

In other news, Celtic announced the cancellation of their pre-season match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in South Korea, citing unmet “financial and logistical operations” by the promoter. The club, however, confirmed their travel plans to Japan for games against Yokohama F. Marinos and Gamba Osaka on July 19 and 22, respectively.