Geoff Shreeves Closes Sky Sports Chapter after 30 Years

Geoff Shreeves Bows Out at Sky Sports

Geoff Shreeves, the titan of football reporting, has disclosed his intentions to exit Sky Sports, drawing the curtain on his impressive career spanning over 30 years with the broadcasting titan. Shreeves, a central figure in Sky’s Premier League coverage since his arrival in 1992, departs in the wake of Martin Tyler, another stalwart commentator who relinquished his Sky duties after a remarkable 33-year stint.

Tunnel reporter Geoff Shreeves is leaving Sky Sports. He’s been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team for over 30 years. Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. 👏 pic.twitter.com/acpij5qCVL — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 4, 2023

Echoes of a Fantastic Party

In a touching homage to his years at Sky Sports, Shreeves quotes a timeless adage, “You always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party.” For him, the last 32 years were nothing short of a spectacular soiree. “From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City’s title celebrations last season – with plenty in between,” he reflects. “I have been fortunate to work for a ground-breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on.”

Salutes from Sky Sports

In a heartfelt statement, Gary Hughes, Sky Sports’ director of football, lauded Shreeves as an “integral part” of their football team, dubbing him “the best tunnel reporter in the business, interviewing the biggest names at the biggest games for over 30 years.” As Geoff Shreeves departs, he carries the sincere gratitude and best wishes for the future from the Sky Sports family.

Sky Sports: The Changing of the Guard

The departure of Shreeves and Tyler marks a significant shift at Sky Sports. This change began when Jeff Stelling exited the network’s flagship Soccer Saturday show in May, having been its reliable host for over 25 years. Graeme Souness, the former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder, also vacated his role as a Sky Sports pundit in April, ending a 15-year tenure. As Sky Sports looks to the future, it will continue to celebrate the impressive contributions of stalwarts like Geoff Shreeves.