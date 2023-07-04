Romano: ‘Concrete Chelsea Interest’ in €25m Brazilian Wonderkid

Matheus Franca: Chelsea’s Latest Object of Desire

Unveiling the Brazilian Prodigy

Picture the excitement buzzing around the emerging Flamengo sensation, Matheus Franca. This Brazilian gem, estimated to be worth €25 million, has caught the discerning eyes of Chelsea. Their co-owner, Todd Boehly, dreams of a ‘Vision 2030’ where the club’s ranks are filled with the world’s best young talents. Franca, it appears, perfectly fits this mould.

Their commitment to this vision is epitomised by their current pursuit of Franca. Flamengo and Chelsea are set to pick up the pace of their discussions this week, as per transfer aficionado Fabrizio Romano. The potential deal could see the Blues hand over up to €25 million for this bright spark of the Brazil under-20 side.

Chelsea are showing concrete interest in Brazilian talent Matheus França as per Mail — he was on Newcastle radar in January. 🔵🇧🇷 #CFC Understand there’s still no official bid but talks will take place this week with Flamengo. Negotiations will be around €20/25m fee. pic.twitter.com/gRid1EBbXu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

The Versatility of Franca

Since Jorge Sampaoli claimed the reins at Flamengo in April, Franca has found himself in a central striker role. However, most of his early career has seen him dazzling as an attacking midfielder. It’s his fluid technique and lightning-quick decision-making that makes him a delight to watch, whether he’s playing between the lines or dancing on the shoulder of the last defender.

Franca has been instrumental in Flamengo’s Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores triumphs in 2022. Despite his playtime being limited, he chipped in with eight goals and three assists across all competitions. He’s now touted as Flamengo’s brightest academy prospect since the emergence of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Race for Young Talent

Franca’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. Real Madrid and Manchester City were both circling last summer, and Newcastle dispatched scouts during the winter transfer window. But, the tide seems to be in Chelsea’s favour as they edge closer to winning Franca’s signature.

Franca’s current deal with Flamengo runs until the end of December 2027. If he seals a move to West London, following the trend of recent arrivals, he can expect a contract of nearly double that length.

Born on 1 April 2004, Franca is currently 19 years old. If Chelsea secure this young talent, they’ll have acquired a prodigy with the world at his feet. Only time will tell if he’s the key piece in their ‘Vision 2030’ puzzle.