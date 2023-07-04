Chelsea Star Mocks Transfer Failure Following Medical

Hakim Ziyech’s Not-so-Funny Bone to Pick with Al Nassr

The Moroccan’s Chelsea Exit Turns Comical

In the swirling carousel of summer transfers, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech was all geared up to pack his bags for the Saudi Pro League, specifically, Al Nassr. Yet, instead of swapping the pitch of Stamford Bridge for Saudi sands, he ended up as the jest of his own social media jokes.

As reported by 90min, a prospective move to the oil-rich league was on the horizon for Ziyech, the dexterous Morocco international. His eyes had been set on the opportunity to join the footballing maestro Cristiano Ronaldo and enjoy a hefty contract. However, the football gods seem to have had other plans, with a medical check unveiling a problematic knee.

Al Nassr’s attempt to renegotiate the contract in light of this revelation came to naught. Even Chelsea’s readiness to reduce the transfer fee to push the deal through couldn’t sweeten the souring negotiation.

“Knee problems, right?”. 😂 Hakim Ziyech after reports of medical tests failed @ Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/OBnvE4xaYq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Ziyech’s Knee Problem: A Fallacy or Reality?

Ziyech, now enjoying a holiday before his pre-season training at Cobham, seems to have found humour in the turn of events. His Instagram story, showcasing his “troublesome” knee being put through its paces on the pitch, raises a sardonic toast to Al Nassr’s assessment.

Had Ziyech’s move to the Saudi Pro League materialised, he would have been the fourth Chelsea player making the Arabian switch this summer. N’Golo Kante kick-started the exodus, joining Al Ittihad on a free transfer and linking up with Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema. Al Hilal reeled in Kalidou Koulibaly, concluding his brief stint at Chelsea, while Al Ahli secured the services of Edouard Mendy.

Meanwhile, on the Home Front…

Parallelly, Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz have found new homes within the Premier League, moving to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively. Also, Mason Mount’s transition to Manchester United seems to be right around the corner.

In this game of summer transfers, Ziyech’s deal, shrouded in jest and controversy, will remain etched as a chapter of what could have been. For now, though, Chelsea retains their Moroccan maestro – at least until the transfer window spins again.