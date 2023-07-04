Newcastle United Eye Highly-Rated Centre-Back in £60m Move

Marc Guehi: A Coveted Jewel in Newcastle United’s Ambitious Vision

Newcastle United’s transformative journey under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe continues to gain momentum. Crystal Palace’s young defensive stalwart, Marc Guehi, has reportedly emerged as the latest summer transfer target for the Magpies, as reported by Football Insider.

Eddie Howe’s Quest for Strength and Depth

Coming fresh off a successful campaign that witnessed Newcastle secure a coveted Champions League spot for the upcoming season, Howe is eager to further strengthen his squad. The prime objective is to build on the team’s admirable fourth-place finish in the 2022-23 season and maintain that upward trajectory.

In this pursuit of augmentation, 22-year-old Guehi has been earmarked as a potential reinforcement. His consistently stellar performances for Crystal Palace have not escaped the eagle-eyed scrutiny of Newcastle’s management.

Crystal Palace’s Stance: A Hefty Price Tag

However, the transfer saga isn’t devoid of its hurdles. Crystal Palace have supposedly slapped a staggering £60 million price tag on Guehi – a valuation that might sway the direction of his future.

The significant hike in Guehi’s price is attributed to his recent entry into the England national team. This breakthrough has allowed Crystal Palace to demand top dollar for their prized asset.

Marc Guehi: An Emerging Star in England’s Ranks

A product of the esteemed Chelsea academy, Guehi made his international debut for the Three Lions in March 2022. He has since tallied up four appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side, which includes participation in the recent qualifier victory against Malta.

Guehi’s Crystal Palace Journey

Born in Ivory Coast, Guehi’s journey with Crystal Palace started in 2021, with a reported transfer fee of £20 million. Since then, he has clocked up 82 appearances for the South London side. Demonstrating maturity beyond his years, Guehi missed only one Premier League fixture in the last season and wore the captain’s armband on several occasions.

The young defender currently draws a weekly wage of £50,000, and his contract is due to run until June 2026.

Newcastle’s Summer Transfer Plans

While Guehi certainly fits the bill for Newcastle’s ambition, he is not the only name under consideration. The club’s summer shortlist reportedly includes multiple names, reflecting their concerted effort to enhance their defensive prowess for the upcoming season.