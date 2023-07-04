Liverpool Legend Confirms Saudi Pro League Switch

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool Icon Begins New Chapter in Saudi Pro League

Liverpool’s beloved Roberto Firmino, a man revered for his brilliance in the heart of Anfield, has confirmed his move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ahli, in a plot twist that sees the seasoned player turning over a new leaf.

Following the cessation of his Liverpool contract last season, 31-year-old Firmino inked a three-year deal with Al Ahli, joining an impressive line-up that recently welcomed Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Roberto Firmino: A Legacy that Echoes in the Halls of Anfield

An integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s golden era, the Brazil international devoted eight fruitful seasons to Liverpool. His tenure saw him don the red shirt for 362 matches and net 111 goals across all competitions.

Firmino’s contributions played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s victories in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup. However, as the winds of change began to blow, the iconic player found himself lower down in the pecking order towards the end of his Anfield journey.

Despite being relegated to the bench for the larger part of his last season, the resilient Firmino still racked up 35 appearances for the Reds, scoring 13 goals before bidding an emotional adieu to the Kop faithful.

It’s a DONE DEAL now! Roberto #Firmino is a new player of Al Ahli. ➡️ Medical completed today

➡️ Last details were clarified today

➡️ Contract until 2026. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dtd6kh0klC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 4, 2023

Saudi Pro League: A Melting Pot of Global Football Talent

With a tally of 55 caps for Brazil and age being just a number at 31, Firmino is the most recent high-profile addition to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The league’s roster boasts illustrious names such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcelo Brozovic, and Ruben Neves.

On his departure, Firmino took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell. ‘My last match in Anfield was incredible! And my whole time in Liverpool has been nothing but wonderful. I will never forget the roar of the Kop and the passion from all of you,” he wrote, promising to forever carry the memories of this great club in his heart.

‘We are so grateful for everything we were allowed to experience with you in these 8 years – the wins, the losses, the titles, the heartbreaks – this all helped me to become the man I am today. I can truly say that Liverpool has become a part of my family. Thank you all! #YNWA’, he added, quoting Psalms 23:6.

And thus, Liverpool’s legend Roberto Firmino moves forward in his career, bringing a wealth of skill and passion to the Saudi Pro League. The journey of this football hero continues, his Liverpool legacy etched in Anfield’s history forever.