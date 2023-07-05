Manchester Titans Keep Eyes on MLS Maestro

A Jewel from Across the Atlantic

When the echoes of the Argentine crowd roared in Qatar’s World Cup 2022, there was an inconspicuous star amidst their ranks. In the heart of the world’s most sought-after silverware, Thiago Almada held his own, though his role was but fleeting. Now, Almada – an illustrious gem of Major League Soccer, sparkling for Atlanta United – is reportedly causing quite a stir in Manchester, with both United and City expressing fervent interest, as per Argentine journalist Bruno Gonzalez Garcia.

This revelation should hardly raise eyebrows. After all, Almada’s superb form on American soil is undeniable – his presence, a significant contribution to Atlanta’s successes. With an admirable tally of eight goals and as many assists within a mere 18 appearances, the young Argentine’s prowess is beginning to overshadow the vast ocean that separates him from Europe’s elite leagues.

A Glistening Endorsement from the Best

Almada, a star that shone from the bench during Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign, is not just turning heads in Manchester. He’s also won over the admiration of none other than Lionel Messi, his national compatriot and arguably the most formidable player the sport has ever seen.

Ahead of their victorious campaign in Qatar, Messi showered Almada with praise, noting his speed, deftness in one-on-one scenarios, and his fearless approach to the game. In Messi’s words, Thiago “plays loose,” with a valiant attitude that remains unruffled even when confronting the most formidable of challenges.

The Power of Goals, The Making of a Superstar

Perhaps it’s Almada’s ability to conjure spectacular goals that have solidified him as a prime target for Manchester’s twin powerhouses. A prime example – the thrilling rebound goal off his own free-kick against Philadelphia Union that sparked Atlanta’s 2-0 victory. Or his stoppage-time long-range brace that spurred Atlanta to a breathtaking 2-1 comeback against San Jose Earthquakes.

Europe Beckons – Almada and the Theatre of Dreams

It was a given that a player of Almada’s calibre would eventually be pursued by European teams. Yet, the prospect of United and City both showing interest suggests an even more surprising move. Both have already reportedly made contact with Atlanta over a potential transfer, further stoking the flames of this intriguing narrative.

As it stands, Almada may very well be the best player in MLS – a claim that might hold firm even with Messi’s impending arrival at Inter Miami in July. It is, therefore, no wonder that Manchester United and Manchester City, two of the Premier League’s heavyweights, are seeking to pry away this Argentine sensation. One thing is clear: the battle for Almada’s signature will be an enthralling spectacle, making this summer’s transfer window a season to watch.