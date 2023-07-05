Arsenal to Replace Xhaka with Bundesliga Ace?

Arsenal’s Midfield Makeover: The Benjamin Henrichs Era Beckons

Xhaka’s Impending Farewell

Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal linchpin, is poised to bid adieu to the Gunners’ lair. The Swiss Maestro, after seven illustrious years of gracing the greens of North London, is seemingly about to embrace the illustrious Bundesliga once again with Bayer Leverkusen, for a respectable £21.5 million.

Xhaka’s flair was in full bloom last season; he was the cog in the machine as Arsenal flirted with a fairy-tale Premier League title challenge. The venerable Mikel Arteta, the General at the helm of Arsenal’s troops, was reportedly eager to preserve the allegiance of Xhaka, who had become one of his most reliable midfield commanders.

However, Thomas Partey’s destiny is wreathed in whispers, with Serie A and Saudi Arabian clubs vying for his mastery, and young Albert Sambi Lokonga’s voyage to Burnley seeming inevitable.

New Blood – The Kai Havertz Gamble

Arteta’s audacious gamble sees the maestro Kai Havertz – the latest jewel in Arsenal’s crown – acquired from Chelsea to step into the mighty shoes of Xhaka. Despite Mohamed Elneny’s impending return from his battles with injury, Arsenal’s midfield quiver still lacks arrows.

Rumours were rife of Arsenal’s covetous glances towards Southampton’s prodigy Romeo Lavia, though the staggering £50 million price tag coupled with the dogged pursuits of Liverpool and Chelsea make that venture perilous.

Pep Guardiola, the sage of Manchester City, lamented letting Lavia go. He lauded, “I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”

Enter Benjamin Henrichs: A Midfield Dynamo

The Metro reports that Arsenal’s discerning gaze has turned towards RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs. This 26-year-old whirlwind is on the precipice of his contract’s dusk and could be the answer to Arsenal’s midfield conundrum.

Arteta’s admiration for the German sensation, who dons ten international caps, is said to be unrestrained. With a war chest rumored to exceed £200m, Henrichs could be the shrewd acquisition to bolster Arsenal’s ranks without wreaking havoc on their coffers.

Will Benjamin Henrichs be the stalwart who revives the Gunners’ fortunes? Only time will tell as Arteta’s armada readies for the tempestuous seas of the new Premier League season.