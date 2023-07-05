United Target Premier League Goalie

Manchester United Eyes Brighton’s Jewel

The Keeper Quest: Red Devils Zone In on Robert Sanchez

Manchester United are on the hunt for fresh talent between the sticks, and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez seems to be topping their wish list as per Daily Mail.

A Homegrown Talent Sparkles

At 25, Robert Sanchez has been a beacon of consistency in the Premier League. The Spanish international, with English roots thanks to his father, has been honing his skills at Brighton’s academy since he was a sprightly 15. His dexterity in passing and formidable presence in goal has particularly caught the eyes of Manchester United. Notably, Sanchez kept a clean sheet against the Red Devils for a nerve-racking 120 minutes in their FA Cup semi-final.

Fall from Grace at Brighton

Despite his remarkable performances, Sanchez has curiously slipped down the ranks under Brighton’s manager Roberto de Zerbi. Jason Steele is now Brighton’s top choice, leaving Sanchez in the shadows. With the prevailing circumstances, he could be lured away from the coastal town.

The Price Tag and Beyond

Brighton is rumoured to be eyeing a neat £30m for their talented goalkeeper. However, with Manchester United’s quest for new blood, they may just be willing to shell out the sum. The club is also keeping tabs on other options, but Sanchez’s Premier League experience and homegrown status give him a slight edge.

It’s reported that Erik ten Hag, who previously collaborated with de Zerbi at Ajax, would have to dish out the aforementioned £30m to land Sanchez. He is eager to have new signings secured soon, though budget restrictions and the ongoing takeover saga are throwing spanners in the works.

A Race Against Time

With Mason Mount finalising his transfer from Chelsea for £55m, Manchester United are hustling to get a goalkeeper and striker on board before shifting their focus on sales and other additions.

indicating the robust possibility of Robert Sanchez donning the illustrious red jersey.

Will Sanchez make the monumental leap from Brighton to Manchester United? The coming weeks will unravel the tale.