Ajax Defender on Brighton’s Summer Radar

Brighton Zooms In on Calvin Bassey

A New Target Emerges

Brighton has set their gaze anew on the talented centre-back Calvin Bassey, as they amp up their summer recruitment. The Seagulls’ keen interest comes as they weigh their options for an alternative to Levi Colwill.

The Ajax-Brighton Connection

Calvin Bassey, a gem who switched sides from Rangers to Ajax just last summer, for a handsome sum of £18.7 million, is now on Brighton’s radar report The Athletic. The 23-year-old prodigy’s adeptness in the left-sided central defender position, and his flair to dabble as a left-back, makes him an alluring target for Brighton. Not to mention, the club is in dire need of a sturdy back-up for Pervis Estupinan.

Bassey’s Competitive Edge

With experience in both Champions League and Europa League, Bassey’s portfolio boasts one goal and five assists in 39 appearances for Ajax. Such an impressive record renders the Nigerian international an invaluable asset.

The Colwill Conundrum

Meanwhile, Levi Colwill’s stint at the Amex Stadium last season, which saw Brighton secure the sixth spot and qualify for the Europa League, has left quite an impression. However, the uncertainty looms. Colwill’s future hangs in the balance, contingent on the deliberations with Chelsea’s new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

“He has two years of his existing contract to run. Chelsea offered a new deal in February, but the terms are unacceptable to Colwill and no fresh proposal has been made since,” as reported by The Athletic.

“More negotiations are expected to take place but Colwill will want to meet with Pochettino first to see how much he figures in his plans before considering another extension offer from Chelsea, if one is made,” adds The Athletic.

Wrapping Up

As Brighton intensifies their pursuit, Calvin Bassey may well be the fresh, versatile blood needed. Time will unravel whether this turns into a successful chase or if the Seagulls resort to an alternative. Keep a keen eye on this space for more updates.