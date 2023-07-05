Chelsea Winger Set to Depart Stamford Bridge

Callum Hudson-Odoi: A Blue No More?

The Talented Winger Calls it Quits

Chelsea sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi has resolved to bid farewell to Stamford Bridge this summer reveal The Athletic. The gifted winger, who boasts an illustrious record of a Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup to his name, has rendered dazzling performances since his debut in January 2018 with a tally of 126 appearances for the Blues.

Looking for Fresh Pastures

Despite being an intrinsic part of Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi feels the need for pastures new where he can cement his place in the first team. With clubs like Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and AC Milan showing keen interest, the young English star is anticipated to don a new jersey soon. “Hudson-Odoi feels the time has come to move to a club where he has a better chance of regular first team football”, reports suggest.

Clock Ticking on Contract

Having only one year left on his Chelsea contract, and fresh from a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, the 22-year-old is reportedly already in pre-season training under Chelsea’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, insiders claim that he doesn’t expect to be donning the Blue for much longer. Chelsea, it seems, is already open to offers for their homegrown talent.

What’s the Price Tag?

No official transfer fee has been inked yet for Hudson-Odoi’s exit, but the winger is reported to be eager to finalise his future and get geared up for the new season at his new club.