Transfer Buzz: Newcastle Defender in Demand

Jamaal Lascelles: Time to Part Ways with Newcastle United?

The Magpies’ Dilemma

Newcastle United’s club captain, Jamaal Lascelles, finds himself at a crossroads. With multiple clubs eyeing the sturdy centre-back, Newcastle’s decision-makers believe that the “time is right” for Lascelles to move on if he fancies more first-team football. A well-placed source was quoted saying, “time is right” by Football Insider.

A Limited Horizon

Lascelles has had an impressive stint at Newcastle since his arrival from Nottingham Forest in 2014, clocking up 225 appearances and contributing 14 goals. However, the 29-year-old defender made a mere 11 appearances across all competitions last season following the signings of Sven Botman and Dan Burn in 2022.

It is speculated that despite Newcastle United adding Champions League fixtures to their schedule, opportunities will still be sparse for Lascelles in the 2023-24 campaign.

Reinforcements on the Horizon

As Eddie Howe’s side zealously searches for defensive reinforcements to build upon last season’s commendable fourth-place finish, Lascelles’ position seems increasingly precarious. Football Insider reported that Newcastle has its sights set on Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, hoping to acquire him for less than his £51.5 million release clause. They are also allegedly interested in England international Marc Guehi, although Crystal Palace’s whopping £60 million price tag could be a sticking point.

An Influential Figure

Despite the uncertain future, Lascelles remains a revered and influential figure at St James’ Park. His commanding presence and leadership have not gone unnoticed, and he continues to be a significant influence in the dressing room.

As reported by Football Insider, Lascelles will have to make a critical decision regarding his future with the Magpies before the commencement of the 2023-24 season.

In the midst of a bustling transfer window, where Newcastle have already let Ciaran Clark, Chris Wood, and Matty Longstaff go, only time will tell if Jamaal Lascelles will don the black and white stripes again.