English Giants in Hunt for Midfield Talent

The Race is on for Oscar Gloukh: Arsenal, Manchester City, and Spurs in Hot Pursuit

The Eye-Catching Israeli Prodigy

Oscar Gloukh, the tantalising 19-year-old attacking midfielder, is turning heads with his dazzling performances on the international stage. This young sensation from Israel has got Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City, and Spurs scrambling for his signature reveal The Guardian. His heroics for Israel in the European Under-21 Championships, especially the winning penalty in the quarter-final against co-hosts Georgia, have only escalated the frenzy surrounding him.

From Maccabi Tel Aviv to Global Sensation

After making a €7 million switch from Maccabi Tel Aviv to Red Bull Salzburg in January, Gloukh’s meteoric rise continued. His exceptional exploits for both club and country are not going unnoticed, as interest is pouring in from the crevices of European football’s elite clubs. In addition to Arsenal, Manchester City, and Spurs, Spanish titans Barcelona and Villarreal, as well as Serie A’s AC Milan and Ligue 1’s Monaco, are vying for his services.

“There has been so much interest in Oscar for the last few months but we will have to wait to discuss any offers with his club,” reveals Shahar Greenberg, Gloukh’s representative.

What’s Next for Gloukh?

With a four-and-a-half-year contract inked at Red Bull, Gloukh’s immediate future may be in Austria. However, his impressive haul of four goals at the European Under-19 Championship and six senior caps for Israel suggests it’s just a matter of time before he’s snapped up by a bigger club.

Though RB Leipzig would love to lure him to the Bundesliga, sources suggest that the sprightly midfielder has his heart set on the Premier League or La Liga.

All eyes will be on Oscar Gloukh as he takes the pitch against England in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships this Wednesday.