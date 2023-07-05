Tino Livramento Heart Set on Preferred Move

Tino Livramento Newcastle Dream: An Escape from Chelsea’s Shadows?

Young Talent’s Calling: St James’s Park

Tino Livramento, the prodigious right-back, has his heart set on a move to Newcastle United. At just 20 years of age, he’s already made quite the name for himself. Despite Chelsea’s surprise attempt to bring back their academy product, the whispers around St James’s Park suggest that it is Newcastle that the youngster is really pining for.

“Newcastle have been in talks over a deal for Livramento and made a number of bids,” says Daily Mail, “but none that have yet convinced Southampton to do business.”

Chelsea’s Chess Move: The Buy-Back Clause

When Chelsea sold Livramento to Southampton in 2021, they cleverly embedded a buy-back option of around £40m into the deal. This has thrown a spanner in the works for Newcastle’s pursuit. However, “it is a switch to St James’s Park that would be favoured by the 20-year-old if a deal to sell him can be agreed,” reports Daily Mail.

The Stamford Bridge Saga: The Tussle for First-Team Football

Livramento initially took the leap from Chelsea to Southampton to escape the shadows of Reece James, another young right-back stealing the limelight. Now, with Chelsea adding yet another 20-year-old sensation, Malo Gusto from Lyon, the competition seems to have only intensified.

“Re-joining Chelsea and heading out on loan is also thought to hold little appeal for Livramento,” Daily Mail adds.

Money Talks: Newcastle’s Bid Hangs in the Balance

Newcastle is yet to reach an agreement with Southampton despite their highest offer exceeding £20m. The relegated Southampton, now gearing up for the Championship, contrasts with Newcastle who can offer him the enthralling Champions League experience.

Livramento’s Composure Amidst The Storm

What’s most impressive is how the young star is handling this swirling situation. He remains unfazed, “relaxed about the situation, respecting that he signed a Southampton deal that initially runs until 2025, and has no plans to push for a move.”

The Tino Livramento Newcastle saga continues to unfold, but one thing’s clear – the youngster’s ambitions are not confined to the Stamford Bridge.