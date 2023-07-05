Mason Mount’s £55m Man United Transfer Confirmed

Red Devils Triumph: Mason Mount’s Move to Manchester United Confirmed

In an audacious scoop, Manchester United have laid claim to England’s celebrated midfielder, Mason Mount, from Chelsea in a transaction initially valued at £55m, according to reports from Sky Sports. The total fee, however, may well catapult to £60m, contingent on Mount’s performance and the number of appearances over the forthcoming seasons.

At just 24, Mount has committed to a five-year contract at Old Trafford, taking him well into the heart of 2028 with the option of a further year’s extension. Not only does this mark United’s debut summer acquisition but it also terminates an 18-year-long affiliation with Chelsea.

Mount’s tenure with the Blues was studded with glories such as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

✍️ It's official. Welcome to Manchester United, Mason Mount! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2023

Mount on Moving to Manchester United for £55m

Regarding this seismic shift in his career, Mount commented:

“Departing from the club where one grew up is never a walk in the park, yet I view Manchester United as an invigorating new challenge for the subsequent phase of my career.”

He added, “Having previously been their adversary, I’m acutely aware of the formidable squad I’m about to join, and I’m eager to contribute to this group’s quest for major trophies.”

Mount’s anticipation for the journey ahead is palpable, stating:

“Under Erik ten Hag, the club has taken significant strides forward. Having conversed with the manager and understanding his plans, I’m brimming with excitement for the forthcoming seasons and am prepared for the rigorous work expected here at Manchester United.”

Fond Farewell to Stamford Bridge

Mount bid an emotional goodbye to the Chelsea faithful via a social media video. He departs Stamford Bridge after having netted 33 goals and provided 37 assists in a stunning 195 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United’s football director, John Murtough, showered praise on the England international, calling him an “extremely intelligent footballer”. His addition, according to Murtough, will significantly enhance United’s squad owing to his “fantastic technical qualities”.

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness,” he added.

History with Erik ten Hag

Mount and United’s boss Erik ten Hag share a history going back to when the latter was at Ajax’s helm. It was during Mount’s loan at Vitesse Arnhem that his free-kick led to his side defeating Ajax 3-2 in March 2018. The encounter clearly left a mark on Ten Hag, who attempted to sign Mount the following season.

Ten Hag’s admiration for Mount is clear, as he now has his man. The midfielder’s ability to press, his work ethic, movement, and orientation to help quick transitions tick all the boxes that Ten Hag desires in his squad.

Expert Opinions on Mount’s Move

Sky Sports’ Paul Merson praised Mount’s prowess, arguing that he brings energy, gets on the ball, and always looks forward. He dubbed the young Englishman a “proper player, a special player”.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Liew of The Guardian opined:

“United are getting a player who is still young, who is an international, who can play lots of different roles and has an incredible attitude and work rate in attack and defence.”

There’s no doubt that this daring move has created waves in the football community. It’s a testament to Manchester United’s clout, promising an exciting new chapter in both Mount’s career and United’s history.