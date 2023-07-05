Everton and Aston Villa to Battle for Italian Prodigy?

Wilfried Gnonto: A Rising Talent in the Premier League Crosshairs

As the Premier League clubs prepare for the upcoming season, two top-flight teams, Everton and Aston Villa, have set their sights on a burgeoning talent from Leeds United. This emerging star is none other than the 19-year-old, Wilfried Gnonto.

Football Insider reported the interest from these clubs, along with the attention from a number of other Premier League sides.

Gnonto’s Journey: From FC Zurich to Elland Road

Gnonto began his journey with FC Zurich before he was signed by Leeds United last year. The Yorkshire club brought him to the Premier League for a reported fee of just under £4 million. He is currently contracted with the club until 2027.

Shining Star: Gnonto’s Impactful Premier League Debut

Even in a challenging season for Leeds United, Gnonto made a distinct mark in the Premier League. He was featured in 24 matches, demonstrating his skills and potential on the field. Despite Leeds United’s disappointing 19th-place finish and consequent relegation, Gnonto managed to impress many with his talent.

His debut season saw him net two goals and provide four assists in just 14 Premier League starts. His performances have earned him praise from his coaches at the Yorkshire club who have often described him as “phenomenal”.

Attracting Attention: Everton and Aston Villa Eye Gnonto

As uncertainty looms over Gnonto’s future at Elland Road, Everton and Aston Villa have shown interest in bringing this young talent to their squads. Aston Villa, under the guidance of Unai Emery, are aiming to strengthen their push in both the Premier League and European competition. Everton, on the other hand, are looking to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities after a season that saw them narrowly escape relegation.

Both clubs see Gnonto as a valuable addition to their attacking lines and have registered their interest in a potential deal.

International Acclaim: Gnonto’s Allure Spans Beyond England

The appeal of Gnonto is not just confined to England. As an Italian international, he has been attracting attention from clubs in his home country as well, further testifying to his growing reputation.

As the summer transfer season intensifies, Wilfried Gnonto’s name is one that is likely to feature prominently in the discussions of many Premier League clubs. While Everton and Aston Villa have made the early moves, the race to secure Gnonto’s services promises to be a hotly contested affair.