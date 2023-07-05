Liverpool and Newcastle Eyeing £60m Premier League Defender

Marc Guehi: The Crystal Palace Star Attracting Premier League Attention

Crystal Palace’s young defender, Marc Guehi, is a talent in demand. The promising star is attracting attention from top Premier League clubs, notably Liverpool FC and Newcastle United. The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged as a key figure at Selhurst Park, showing off his skills on a bigger stage and turning heads within the football community.

A Meteoric Rise: Guehi’s Journey So Far

Hailing from Chelsea’s prolific academy, Guehi moved to Crystal Palace in 2021. The reported £20 million transfer has proven to be an astute investment for the Eagles, with Guehi establishing himself as an integral part of their defensive setup.

In his second season at the club, he has missed only one Premier League fixture, featuring in a total of 40 matches. Such performances have not gone unnoticed; his displays have earned him the captain’s armband on multiple occasions, a testament to his leadership and maturity despite his tender age.

The International Stage: Guehi’s England Journey

Guehi’s success at the club level has also been mirrored internationally. The young defender made his England debut in March 2022 and has already clocked up four appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side. His most recent display came during the qualifier victory over Malta, further cementing his reputation as a rising star within English football.

A Transfer Tussle: Liverpool and Newcastle in the Race for Guehi

However, Guehi’s impressive form has placed him firmly in the crosshairs of other Premier League giants. Liverpool FC and Newcastle United are believed to be considering a summer swoop for the young star. As reported by Football Insider, interest in Guehi extends beyond these clubs, with London-based rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also showing interest.

The High Stakes: Crystal Palace’s Stance

Despite this interest, a potential deal for Guehi will not come easy. Crystal Palace are anticipated to ask for offers exceeding £60 million for the defender, a steep price that could deter even the elite Premier League clubs.

Eyeing Alternatives: Other Targets for Liverpool and Newcastle

Aside from Guehi, both Liverpool and Newcastle are believed to be keeping their options open. The two clubs are also reportedly interested in Sporting CP’s centre-back, Goncalo Inacio.

The Road Ahead: Guehi’s Transfer Saga

With Guehi’s contract at Crystal Palace running until June 2026 and a salary of £50,000 a week, his future remains intriguing. As the summer transfer window beckons, the pursuit of Guehi is set to be an engaging saga for both the player and the Premier League clubs vying for his signature.