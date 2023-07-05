Pulisic’s Chelsea Exit Imminent: AC Milan or Lyon?

Christian Pulisic: A Summer of Speculation, AC Milan, and Lyon

Chelsea’s Conundrum: Pulisic’s Prospective Departure

Football London have reported that Christian Pulisic appears poised to depart from Chelsea this summer, after a somewhat challenging tenure at Stamford Bridge. Despite signing from Borussia Dortmund for around £58 million in 2019, the 24-year-old’s promising career with the Blues has been hampered by injuries and a continuous change of managers and teammates.

The American’s playing time has dramatically decreased, evident from the mere 33 minutes he was allocated in the last seven games of the 2022/23 Premier League season. Comparatively, his national team appearances clocked in at a notable 179 minutes over two matches, painting a clear picture of his plight at Chelsea.

AC Milan: Ready for Rerun

According to journalist Dean Jones, AC Milan are on the verge of submitting a second bid for Pulisic. He revealed to GiveMeSport that Chelsea’s valuation of the player is approximately £25m, a figure that Lyon’s offer was not too distant from. The issue arises from Pulisic’s inclination towards AC Milan, despite Lyon’s generous bid.

Jones stated:

“Pulisic no longer fits with the Chelsea model and he is available for transfer. He is very hopeful that Milan return to the table this week with a new offer that is more respectable to Chelsea than their opening bid.”

Lyon’s Roar or Milanese Promise

Pulisic’s personal preference has reportedly taken centre stage in this transfer drama. While Lyon offered a greater amount than AC Milan, the American star seems to have his heart set on Italy, turning down the French club. Reports suggest Pulisic has already reached an agreement with AC Milan, disregarding Lyon’s attempts to secure his services.

Despite the Ligue 1 club’s offer of £19m and a valuable sell-on fee, Pulisic’s favour still tilts towards Milan, despite American interest in Lyon due to John Textor’s involvement with the French side.

AC Milan’s initial offer of £12m falls short of Chelsea’s valuation. However, the Italian club has recently signed Ruben Loftus-Cheek for £15m, potentially setting a precedence for a similar deal structure.

Interestingly, another prospective bidder has emerged, Union Berlin. The Bundesliga team reportedly has Pulisic on its radar, keen on bolstering their first-ever Champions League campaign.

Factors at Play: Newcastle, Puma, and the USMNT Coach

Newcastle’s acquisition of Sandro Tonali might inadvertently facilitate Chelsea’s Pulisic deal. Tonali’s big-money move to Eddie Howe’s side could provide Milan with the finances to meet Chelsea’s price. Pulisic’s boot sponsor, Puma, may also play a role in the deal, as Milan’s technical sponsor, they could intervene to ensure a smooth transfer.

In terms of the player’s wellbeing, the incoming USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter weighed in on the potential move, stating, “Italy and Milan are still very attractive destinations, not least because of the possibility of playing in the Champions League.”

Pulisic’s Predicament: On the Move

Chelsea have reportedly set a £25m price tag for Pulisic, but the substantial figure has been a deterrent for interested clubs. While the London club might reconsider the price as the transfer window progresses, Pulisic’s fate hangs in the balance.

The American star opened up about his club-level struggle recently, stating, “It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best