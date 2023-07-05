Inter Milan’s Price Tag on Onana Tests Man Utd’s Resolve

Andre Onana: The £60m Puzzle for Man Utd and Inter Milan

Onana’s Stellar Rise in Inter Milan

Only a year ago, Andre Onana transferred to Inter Milan on a free transfer after his contract expired at Ajax. This goalkeeper has proven his worth in no time at San Siro. With his fantastic ability to read the game and act as a sweeper, Onana has brought a new dynamic to the goalkeeping role. He has quickly ousted long-term number one, Samir Handanovic from the starting XI. His impressive performance in the Champions League, notably achieving the most clean sheets with eight shutouts, has been a revelation.

Onana to Man Utd? The Offer and Expectations

Recently, it has been reported by Gianluca Di Marzio that Manchester United has voiced an interest in Onana, following up their verbal offer with an official bid. This proposal from the English giants stands at a €45 million mark, inclusive of add-ons.

However, it’s not just the Red Devils who recognise Onana’s calibre. Inter Milan, keen to capitalise on their asset, has set the price tag at €60 million, indicating a clear gap to bridge for the goalkeeper’s potential suitors. This report corroborates earlier insights from Alfredo Pedulla, who suggested the same financial divide in his coverage last week.

Discussions are still in progress between @ManUtd and @Inter for André #Onana: #MUFC have verbally increased their offer at €45m. Details 👇https://t.co/OEcY5AGh2R — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 4, 2023

The Erik Ten Hag Connection

Onana is particularly favoured by Erik ten Hag, who has worked closely with him at Ajax. Their collaboration saw the Dutch side reaching the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. Onana’s contribution was pivotal, and the team came seconds away from making the final.

With the contract of Man Utd’s long-standing number one, David de Gea, expiring last week, Onana could be the ideal replacement for him. While there is still the possibility of De Gea signing a new contract, Ten Hag seems to prefer the Cameroon international as the leading choice for next season’s squad.

The Upcoming Transfer Window and Inter Milan’s Strategy

Given the recent financial climate, Inter Milan are open to selling players before making new acquisitions. Having signed Onana for free, the club would make a full profit in terms of capital gains from his sale.

However, the Italian club have set high demands that Man Utd must meet. With a discrepancy of €15 million between the offer and Inter’s expectations, there’s an intense negotiation period on the horizon. Whether United are willing to meet the hefty price for Onana remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Onana’s skill between the sticks is undeniably worth considering.